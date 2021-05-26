Godawari Power Zooms Over 4% On Jump In March Quarter Profit

At 11:20 am, Godawari Power shares were trading higher by Rs 44 or 4.4 per cent on BSE

Godawari Power and Ispat zoomed more than 4 per cent after the copmpany posted a multifold jump in consolidated net profit in the March quarter. At 11:20 am, Godawari Power shares were trading at Rs 1,002, higher by Rs 44 or 4.4 per cent, on the BSE.

Godawari Power posted a net profit of Rs 304.01 crore in the quarter ended March 21 as against Rs 34.22 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,263.67 crore in the quarter under consideration from Rs 787.74 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, the board of Godawari Power recommended a final dividend of Rs 13.50 per share of Rs 10 each for 2020-21; this is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 5 per share of Rs 10 each.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading higher by 0.5 per cent each at 50,914.40 and 15,218.20 at the time.