GoDaddy Appoints Aman Bhutani As New Chief Executive Officer

During his stint with Expedia Group, Mr Bhutani most recently served as the President.

Internet names and registrations management major GoDaddy on Saturday named Aman Bhutani as the company's new Chief Executive Officer as Scott Wagner is set to step down from the post due to health concerns.

"It has been a great privilege to lead GoDaddy and to have grown with the company for almost eight years. "The Board and I have worked to identify a tremendous successor and lay the groundwork for a smooth transition. Aman brings a wealth of experience to GoDaddy, an extraordinary track record in growing a scaled business, deep expertise in product and engineering, strong delivery across go-to-market," Mr Wagner said in a statement.

During his stint with Expedia Group, Mr Bhutani most recently served as the President.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead this incredible company. GoDaddy's extraordinary focus on constantly innovating and improving for its entrepreneurs has built a devoted and rapidly growing customer base," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.