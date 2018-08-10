GoAir's Sale Extended, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs. 1,099

GoAir's travel period on the offer starts on September 11, and ends on December 31, 2018.

GoAir has extended its 'Go Gr8 Festival Sale' offer till August 15, 2018, said the carrier on micro-blogging website, Twitter. Under the offer, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099 on up to 1 million seats. The travel period on the offer starts on September 11 and ends on December 31, 2018. Customers can also enjoy exclusive deals up to Rs. 3,000 under the offer, the airline further said. These exclusive deals are available on Paytm, ZoomCar, Treebo and Myntra.

Go Gr8 Festival Sale!

Fares starting Rs 1099*.

Now, enjoy the freedom to Go Gr8 with our extended sale period till 15th August, 2018

Travel Period: 11th September - 31st December, 2018

Book now: https://t.co/UpeXCukAwdpic.twitter.com/mGtsLQY9lH — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) August 10, 2018

Here are key things to know about GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

1. GoAir's discount offer is applicable across all the channels and tickets during the sale period will be available on first come first basis. However, the offer cannot be clubbed with any other ongoing or any new promotional offer.

2. Passengers can also avail an extra 5 per cent cashback up to Rs. 250 on payment done through PayTm wallet on flight ticket booking.

Advertisement

3. The carrier is offering maximum discount of Rs. 1,100 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower on ZoomCar as part of its offer, which is valid till October 31, 2018 .

4. GoAir is also offering discount on Treebo. There is no minimum booking amount to qualify for discount on Treebo, said GoAir. This offer is valid for bookings done till September, 30, 2018.

5. Additionally, the airline is offering Rs. 750 discount on the Myntra app or website on purchase of Rs. 2,500 or more. This offer is applicable till October 31, 2018.