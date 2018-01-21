GoAir's Offer: How To Avail Discount Up To Rs 2,500 On Domestic Flight Tickets

GoAir's discount offer can be availed in the above listed four ways which together amounts to total discount of Rs 2,500. "With GoAir, it's always a good time to Fly Smart! Presenting a wide range of exciting offers, just for you. GoAir has partnered with Paytm, Zoomcar and Lenskart, so you can choose from a diverse variety of offers and discounts", GoAir said on its website-goair.in.
GoAir's mobile app discount
According to GoAir, customers can avail up to 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on GoAir's mobile app. "Download the new app today and get up to 10 per cent off on booking", said GoAir. The booking period for this offer ends on January 31, 2018 travel period ends on August 10, 2018. However, this offer is not available on following dates: January 24, 2018 to January 28, 2018, February 23, 2018 to March 4, 2018, March 20, 2018 to April 4, 2018 and April 15, 2018 to July 15, 2018.
GoAir's fare will reflect under GoSmart column. Under this offer, the airlines have limited seats. Group discount is not applicable on this offer. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer, said GoAir.
GoAir's PayTm Offer
GoAir is giving cashback of up to Rs 250 when payment is done via PayTm wallet, on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 on airlines' website or mobile app, said GoAir. This offer period ends on January 31, 2018. The Cashback amount is credited by Paytm customer's Paytm wallet within 2 working days from the date of payment. In case of cancellation of the booking, the entire cashback amount availed for the transaction will be deducted from the amount to be refunded, said GoAir.
GoAir's offer on Zoomcar
GoAir's offer on Lenskart
GoAir is offering up to Rs 1,000 discount on Lenskart when booking is done via GoAir's website or app. The discount is available in form of vouchers worth Rs 1,000 which is applicable only on purchase of Rs 4,000 or above. The vouchers will be valid till March 31, 2018. However, discounts are applicable only on Vincent Chase and john Jacob. It is not valid on purchase of contact lenses, lens solution, FFF and accessories.