GoAir's New Offer: Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,205

Details of GoAir's special sale offer
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,205 from Delhi to Lucknow. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets from Leh to Jammu (starting at Rs 1,383), from Bengaluru to kochi (starting at Rs 1,390), from Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,399), from Chennai to Mumbai (starting at Rs 1,856), from Hyderabad to Bhubaneshwar (starting at Rs 1,999), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs 2,094), from Delhi to Patna (starting at Rs 2,236) and from Nagpur to Mumbai (starting at Rs 2,316).
Terms and conditions of GoAir's special sale offer:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website.
2. Limited seats are available under this GoAir offer, airline said.
3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.
4. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
Currently, AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia, is also offering domestic flight tickets, starting Rs 799, under its special 'Big Sale' offer. AirAsia's international flight tickets are priced at a starting fare of Rs. 999 under the same "Big Sale" offer. Vistara airline is also offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,099 in a 24-hour sale on International Women's Day on Thursday. The 'celebratory sale' will be for 24 hours only, from 0001hrs to 2359hrs of March 8, 2018, for travel between March 16, 2018 and October 10, 2018, Vistara said.