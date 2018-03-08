GoAir's New Offer: Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,205

GoAir's special offer fares are available till April 4, 2018.

Business | | Updated: March 08, 2018 08:53 IST
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,205 on select routes under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer. GoAir's special offer fares are available till April 4, 2018, according to GoAir's official website- goair.in. "Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets. All fares are applicable till 4th April 2018. Get going", said GoAir on its website.

Details of GoAir's special sale offer

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,205 from Delhi to Lucknow. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets from Leh to Jammu (starting at Rs 1,383), from Bengaluru to kochi (starting at Rs 1,390), from Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,399), from Chennai to Mumbai (starting at Rs 1,856), from Hyderabad to Bhubaneshwar (starting at Rs 1,999), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs 2,094), from Delhi to Patna (starting at Rs 2,236) and from Nagpur to Mumbai (starting at Rs 2,316).

 
Terms and conditions of GoAir's special sale offer:

1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website.

2. Limited seats are available under this GoAir offer, airline said.

3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.

4. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

5. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, said GoAir.

Currently, AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia, is also offering domestic flight tickets, starting Rs 799, under its special 'Big Sale' offer. AirAsia's international flight tickets are priced at a starting fare of Rs. 999 under the same "Big Sale" offer. Vistara airline is also offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,099 in a 24-hour sale on International Women's Day on Thursday. The 'celebratory sale' will be for 24 hours only, from 0001hrs to 2359hrs of March 8, 2018, for travel between March 16, 2018 and October 10, 2018, Vistara said. 

