Profit

GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,294

GoAir's special offer is valid on booking tickets till April 13, 2018.

Corporates | | Updated: March 20, 2018 14:45 IST
GoAir's offer is not applicable for infant booking.

Budget carrier GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,249 on select routes under its 'Low fare Wednesday' scheme, as mentioned on airline's official website-goair.in. GoAir's special offer is valid on booking tickets till April 13, 2018, added country's fifth largest airline on the website. "Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets", noted the carrier.

One can book a flight from Delhi to Lucknow at a starting price of Rs 1,294 and similarly from Leh to Jammu at a starting price of Rs 1,383. 

Here's a list of select routes on which GoAir's offer is applicable:   
 
DelhiLucknowRs 1294
LehJammuRs 1383
BengaluruHyderabadRs 1399
PatnaRanchiRs 1560
DelhiChandigarhRs 1616
PuneBengaluruRs 1699
NagpurMumbaiRs 2691
MumbaiNagpurRs 2763
PatnaHyderabadRs 3605


Terms and conditions of GoAir's new offer:

1. According to the company's website, GoAir's offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products.

2. The offer is not applicable for infant booking, said the carrier.

3. Group discount will not be applicable on this offer, said the Mumbai-headquartered company.

4. GoAir also said that standard cancellation & rebooking policy would apply on the offer.  

5. The company reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice, the airline noted on its website.

6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability would be applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in

GoAirGoAir 2018 discountsGoAir 2018 ticket sale

