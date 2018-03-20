GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,294

One can book a flight from Delhi to Lucknow at a starting price of Rs 1,294 and similarly from Leh to Jammu at a starting price of Rs 1,383.
Here's a list of select routes on which GoAir's offer is applicable:
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|Rs 1294
|Leh
|Jammu
|Rs 1383
|Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1399
|Patna
|Ranchi
|Rs 1560
|Delhi
|Chandigarh
|Rs 1616
|Pune
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1699
|Nagpur
|Mumbai
|Rs 2691
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Rs 2763
|Patna
|Hyderabad
|Rs 3605
Terms and conditions of GoAir's new offer:
1. According to the company's website, GoAir's offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products.
2. The offer is not applicable for infant booking, said the carrier.
3. Group discount will not be applicable on this offer, said the Mumbai-headquartered company.
4. GoAir also said that standard cancellation & rebooking policy would apply on the offer.
Comments
5. The company reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice, the airline noted on its website.
6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability would be applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in