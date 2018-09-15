GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 974, Additional Discounts Also Available

The booking period of the offer ends on September 16, 2018.

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 974 under its promotional 'Weekend Sale. The booking period of the offer ends on September 16, 2018. The travel period of the scheme is applicable till March 31, 2019, as mentioned on GoAir's official website- goair.in. "Upgrade your weekend happiness up a notch with GoAir! Fares starting at Rs 974. Also, become a GoStar member and avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on your next flight", said GoAir. Additionally, the airline is also offering smart savings of up to Rs 2,000 on flight bookings.

Under its smart savings scheme, GoAir is offering 10 per cent discount on choosing RuPay mode of payment for flight bookings. This offer is applicable on GoAir's website and app only. The promo code of the offer is RUP10. The offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products only, said GoAir.

On Shoppers Stop, GoAir is offering Rs 250 off on any purchase of Rs 1,500 and above. The offer is valid only for successful and approved transactions. This scheme is valid till September 15 only, said GoAir.

The airline is also offering flat 35 per cent off on Treebo hotels. There is no minimum booking amount required to qualify for this discount. It is also a limited time period offer and is valid till October 15, 2018. This offer is valid for bookings made till September 30, 2018 for stay dates till December 31, 2018, said GoAir. This offer is not applicable on Treebo app.

The carrier is also offering offers on Xoxoday. The coupon code for the same is GOXOXO1000. A discount of Rs 1,000 is available on all the activities listed on Xoxoday. This offer is valid only on minimum purchase of Rs 2,000.

Meanwhile, rival carrier IndiGo has recently announced the launch of its fifth service to Singapore with the commencement of its additional services from Kolkata and Tiruchirappali, Vistara has also recently announced better connectivity between Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Port Blair and Kochi at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,322.