GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees. Additional Benefits Also Available

The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on September 23, 2018.

In a special promotional offer, GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999. GoAir's new offer is part of its 'Weekend Delight' scheme. The booking period of the offer ends on September 23, 2018. The travel period of the scheme is applicable till March 31, 2019, according to GoAir's official website- goair.in. "Upgrade your weekend happiness up a notch with GoAir! Fares starting at Rs. 999. Also, become a GoStar member and avail Rs. 225 off as convenience fee on your next flight", said GoAir.

Exclusive Weekend Offer!

Book your flight at fares starting ₹999* and enjoy smart savings of up to ₹2000*.https://t.co/t3CZmzNc8Ipic.twitter.com/X8FkMBY3Ep — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) September 22, 2018

Apart from the weekend offer, GoAir is also offering smart savings of up to Rs. 2,000 on flight. Under its smart savings scheme, GoAir is offering 10 per cent discount on choosing RuPay mode of payment for flight bookings. This offer is applicable on GoAir's website and app only. The promo code of the offer is RUP10.

The airline is also offering flat 35 per cent off on Treebo hotels. This offer is valid for bookings made till September 30, 2018 for stay dates till December 31, 2018, said GoAir. This offer is not applicable on Treebo app.

The carrier is also offering offers on Xoxoday. The coupon code for the same is GOXOXO1000. A discount of Rs. 1,000 is available on all the activities listed on Xoxoday. This offer is valid only on minimum purchase of Rs. 2,000. The offer is applicable till October 15, 2018 only.

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet has recently announced new direct flights on domestic and international routes. The new flights will run between Mumbai and Kanpur, Delhi and Kishangarh, Hyderabad and Bangkok, Amritsar and Bangkok, Delhi and Shirdi, Kolkata and Pakyong, Guwahati and Pakyong, Kolkata and Varanasi and Mumbai and Jaisalmer. IndiGo has also announced the introduction of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai. Additionally, the airline will also operate flights between Kolkata-Cochin and Bangalore-Pune.