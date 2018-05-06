NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
GoAir's Offer: Avail Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets Today. 10 Points

The travel period under this offer ends on September 30, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: May 06, 2018 10:46 IST
This offer is available only on GoAir's mobile app.

GoAir airline is offering flight tickets at discounted rates. Customers can book tickets on weekends and get Rs 250 off on one-way and Rs 500 off on return journey, according to the official website of the carrier- goair.in. GoAir's discounted offer on domestic flight tickets is valid only till today. So customers willing to avail the offer must rush in order to enjoy the benefits. This offer is available only on GoAir's mobile app, the carrier further said. The travel period under this offer ends on September 30, 2018.
10 things to know about GoAir's discount offer:
  1. The promo code to be used to avail GoAir's offer is GOAPP250.
  2. This offer is not applicable on the following travel dates- June 14, 2018 to June 17, 2018, August 14, 2018 to August 19, 2018, August 23, 2018 to August 26, 2018, August 31, 2018 to September 3, 2018 and September 28, 2018 to September 30, 2018
  3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.
  4. The offer is not applicable for infant booking.
  5. The discount is available only on base fare.
  6. The offer is not valid for any form of cash back or previously purchased tickets.
  7. The offer is not applicable in combination with any other promotion or promo code and seats are subject to availability.
  8. Offer provides the normal GoAir baggage allowance. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy.
  9. Date change, rebooking and refund charges will be applicable as per the fare rules.
  10. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/change any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.


