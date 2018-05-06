GoAir's Offer: Avail Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets Today. 10 Points

This offer is available only on GoAir's mobile app.

GoAir airline is offering flight tickets at discounted rates. Customers can book tickets on weekends and get Rs 250 off on one-way and Rs 500 off on return journey, according to the official website of the carrier- goair.in. GoAir's discounted offer on domestic flight tickets is valid only till today. So customers willing to avail the offer must rush in order to enjoy the benefits. This offer is available only on GoAir's mobile app, the carrier further said. The travel period under this offer ends on September 30, 2018.