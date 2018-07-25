GoAir Vs SpiceJet: Offers On Domestic Flight Tickets Compared

SpiceJet's offer is valid every Wednesday till August 15, whereas GoAir's till July 27.

Domestic carriers GoAir and SpiceJet are offering low fares and discounts on flight tickets. GoAir is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive fare of Rs. 1,050, the airline said on its website goair.in. GoAir's discount offer on flight tickets is valid till July 27. SpiceJet is offering up to 10 per cent cashback on flight tickets by paying via Paytm wallet under its 'Wow Wednesday' offer, said the carrier on its official website -- spicejet.com. SpiceJet's offer is valid every Wednesday till August 15.

GoAir's offer on flight tickets:

GoAir is offering cashback of up to Rs 1,000 from PayTm, Food Panda and Mychoize on booking of flight tickets. The travel period on the offer is valid from August 1, to September 30, 2018.

GoAir is offering 5 per cent cashback on payment through Paytm wallet. On FoodPanda, new users will get flat Rs. 100 off on a purchase of Rs. 275. The promo code is FPGOAIR. Existing users will get flat Rs. 50 off on purchase of Rs. 400, said GoAir. Under Mychoize offer, customers can use the promo code GOAIR25 and avail 25 per cent off on their ride with MyChoize Self-Drive cars.

SpiceJet's offer on flight tickets:

SpiceJet is offering 10 per cent cashback on flight bookings by paying via Paytm wallet. However, the offer is only applicable on payment through spicejet.com and SpiceJet's mobile app. Users will get Paytm cash worth 10 per cent of the transaction value up to a maximum of Rs 500 and the minimum transaction amount to avail this offer must be greater than or equal to Rs 2,500, said SpiceJet.