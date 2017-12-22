GoAir Sale To 2018 Offer: Fares Start From Rs 1,005

Schedule of 'GoAir Sale to 2018':



GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,005 on select routes under its 'GoAir Sale to 2018' festive fare scheme. The tickets for availing this GoAir offer can be done till December 31. According to the official website of GoAir, goair.in, the special fares will be available for travel between January 10 and July 31, 2018. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on the GoAir mobile app.According to the website of GoAir, there are certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing 'GoAir Sale to 2018' offer.1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.3. There are limited seats only.4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' that is displayed on www.GoAir.in (GoAir website).7. GoAir Offer is not applicable for infant booking.