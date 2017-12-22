GoAir Sale To 2018 Offer: Fares Start From Rs 1,005

According to the website of GoAir, there are certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing 'GoAir Sale to 2018' offer.
Schedule of 'GoAir Sale to 2018':
Here's a list of conditions of 'GoAir Sale to 2018':
1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.
2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. There are limited seats only.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' that is displayed on www.GoAir.in (GoAir website).
7. GoAir Offer is not applicable for infant booking.