GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets Starting At Rs 991. Details Here

"Enjoy the lowest fares this February! Fly Smart with our fares starting as low as Rs 991. Also get 10% off when you book with your HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards by using the promo code GOHDFC10. Hurry, offer valid until February 20th, 2018. Book Now", GoAir said.
Details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. GoAir airlines is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates on flying from Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs 1,299), from Kochi to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,390), from Hyderabad to Chennai (Rs 1,399), from Kochi to Chennai (starting at Rs 1,540), from Patna to Ranchi (starting at Rs 1,560), from Chennai to Kochi (starting at Rs 1,653), from Hyderabad to Bengaluru (strating at Rs 1,731), among others.
Terms and conditions of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir.
2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. Limited seats are available under this offer, GoAir added.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
7. This offer is not applicable for infant booking.