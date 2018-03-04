GoAir Offers Discount on Domestic Flight Tickets. Details Here

"With GoAir, it's always a good time to Fly Smart! Presenting a wide range of exciting offers, just for you. GoAir has partnered with Shopclues.com", said GoAir.
Under this offer, GoAir is offering coupons that can be used on Shopclues. The coupon is valid on prepaid orders only. According to the carrier, there is no minimum cart value to avail the offer. The maximum discount on coupon usage is Rs 100.
Terms and conditions to know in order to avail GoAir's discount offer:
1. The participant must be a resident of India and must be 18 years or above in age, said GoAir.
2. The participant will have to complete the entire contest in all aspect to be eligible for selection as winner, said the carrier.
3. According to GoAir, this offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going or any new promotional offer.
4. GoAir reserves right to solely decide and select the best, feedback / response as a winner.
5. Disputes, if any, will be subject to Indian laws and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in Mumbai.
7. GoAir will share the promo codes with customers who book on GoAir.in & Mobile app via email and thereby completes its responsibility. Any change/ adjustment needs to be addressed directly with partner.
