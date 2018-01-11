GoAir Offer: Discounts On Domestic Flight Tickets, Fares Start From Rs 1,157

GoAir is offering discounted domestic flight tickets on the routes of Jammu-Leh (starting at Rs 1,157), Lucknow-Delhi (starting at Rs 1,485), Delhi-Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,588), Bengaluru-Kochi (starting at Rs 1,703), Mumbai-Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,844), Delhi-Nagpur (starting at Rs 1,920), Ahmedabad-Mumbai (starting at Rs 1,924), Ahmedabad-Jaipur (starting at Rs 1,935), Bengaluru-Pune (starting at Rs 2,162), Chennai-Hyderabad (starting at Rs 2,199), among others.
Schedule of GoAir's 'Fare so low, Fly with Go' sale:
According to the website of GoAir, there are also certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing this GoAir's 'Fare so low, Fly with Go' sale.
Terms and conditions of GoAir's 'Fare so low, Fly with Go' sale:
1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.
2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. There are limited seats only.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
7. GoAir Offer is not applicable for infant booking.