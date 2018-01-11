GoAir Offer: Discounts On Domestic Flight Tickets, Fares Start From Rs 1,157 The tickets for availing this GoAir's discount on domestic flight tickets can be done till January 22.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,157 on select routes under its 'Fare so low, Fly with Go' sale. According to the official website of GoAir (goair.in), the tickets for availing this GoAir's discount on domestic flight tickets can be done till January 22. The travel period of GoAir's sale also ends on January 22, 2018. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' when the booking is done via GoAir mobile app, said GoAir website.GoAir is offering discounted domestic flight tickets on the routes of Jammu-Leh (starting at Rs 1,157), Lucknow-Delhi (starting at Rs 1,485), Delhi-Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,588), Bengaluru-Kochi (starting at Rs 1,703), Mumbai-Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,844), Delhi-Nagpur (starting at Rs 1,920), Ahmedabad-Mumbai (starting at Rs 1,924), Ahmedabad-Jaipur (starting at Rs 1,935), Bengaluru-Pune (starting at Rs 2,162), Chennai-Hyderabad (starting at Rs 2,199), among others.According to the website of GoAir, there are also certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing this GoAir's 'Fare so low, Fly with Go' sale.1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.3. There are limited seats only.4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. 6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' that is displayed on www.GoAir.in (GoAir website).7. GoAir Offer is not applicable for infant booking.