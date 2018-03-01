GoAir Offer: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,294 GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,294 from Delhi to Lucknow.

GoAir's special offer fares are available till March 31, 2018.



"Fly smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets. All fares are applicable till 31st March 2018. Get going", said GoAir on its website, referring to the "Low Fare Wednesday" offer.



Details of GoAir's special offer



GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,294 from Delhi to Lucknow. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets on flying from Mumbai to Ahmedabad (starting from Rs 1,347), from Leh To Jammu (starting from Rs 1,383), from Bengaluru to Kochi (starting at Rs 1,390), from Chennai to Mumbai ( starting at Rs 1,856), from Bengaluru to Goa (starting at Rs 1,888), from Hyderabad to Bhubaneshwar (starting at Rs 1,999), from Nagpur to Mumbai (starting at Rs 2,316), from Mumbai to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,613) and from Delhi to Patna (starting at Rs 2,700).



5 Terms and conditions of GoAir's special offer:



1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website.



2. Limited seats are available under this GoAiroffer, airline said.



3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.



4. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.



5. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, said GoAir.



