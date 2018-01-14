GoAir Republic Day Offer: Fares Start From Rs 1,485, Bookings Available Till January 25 The travel period of GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer starts on January 26, 2018 and ends on January 28, 2018.

GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer falls under company's seasonal discount scheme.



GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer falls under company's seasonal discount scheme. "This Republic Day fly to Delhi from 14 cities across India with special fares starting from Rs 1485. Plan in advance and make the most of this Republic Day long weekend. Also get up to 10% off on the GoAir app using GOAPP10. Hurry! Book your travel on our website or download our mobile app to treat yourself to these amazing seasonal discounts", GoAir said.

Details of GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer:

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,485 from Lucknow to Delhi. GoAir airlines is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates on flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi (starting at Rs. 1,631), Jammu to Delhi (starting at Rs. 1,751), Ranchi to Delhi (starting at Rs.2,077), Leh to Delhi (starting at s 2,100), Mumbai to Delhi (starting at Rs. 2,167), Hyderabad to Delhi (Rs. 2,215), Patna to Delhi (Rs. 2,317), Srinagar to Delhi (Rs. 2,472), Bagdogra to Delhi (starting at Rs. 2,708), Bengaluru to Delhi (Rs. 2,818), Kolkata to Delhi (starting at Rs. 2,883), Guwahati to Delhi (Rs. 3,630) and Goa to Delhi (starting at Rs. 5,253) under its 'Republic Day' offer.

Terms and conditions of GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer:

1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir.



2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.



3. Limited seats are only available under this offer.

4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.



5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice, it said.



6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in



7. This offer is not applicable for infant booking.





