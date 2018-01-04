GoAir Republic Day Offer: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,485 Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on the GoAir mobile app.

Share EMAIL PRINT GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer falls under the company's seasonal discount scheme.

Routes covered on GoAir's Republic Day offer:

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,485 from Lucknow to Delhi. The airline is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates on flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,631), Jammu to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,751), Ranchi to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,077), Leh to Delhi (starting at s 2,100), Mumbai to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,167), Hyderabad to Delhi (Rs 2,215), Patna to Delhi (Rs 2,317), Srinagar to Delhi (Rs 2,472), Bagdogra to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,708), Bengaluru to Delhi (Rs 2,818), Kolkata to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,883), Guwahati to Delhi (Rs 3,630) and Goa to Delhi (starting at Rs 5,253).

Schedule of GoAir's Republic Day offer:



According to the website of GoAir, there are also certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing the'Republic Day' discount offer on domestic flight tickets. Here's a list of terms and conditions of GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer:

1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.



2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.



3. There are limited seats only.

4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.



5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.



6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' that is displayed on www.GoAir.in(GoAir website).



7. GoAir Offer is not applicable for infant booking.







GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,485 on select routes under its 'Republic Day' offer. GoAir has announced this 'Republic Day' special fare offer for passengers flying to Delhi from 14 cities across the country during the 'Republic Day' long weekend. According to the official website of GoAir, customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on the GoAir mobile app. GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer falls under the company's seasonal discount scheme.GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,485 from Lucknow to Delhi. The airline is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates on flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,631), Jammu to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,751), Ranchi to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,077), Leh to Delhi (starting at s 2,100), Mumbai to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,167), Hyderabad to Delhi (Rs 2,215), Patna to Delhi (Rs 2,317), Srinagar to Delhi (Rs 2,472), Bagdogra to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,708), Bengaluru to Delhi (Rs 2,818), Kolkata to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,883), Guwahati to Delhi (Rs 3,630) and Goa to Delhi (starting at Rs 5,253).According to the website of GoAir, there are also certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing the'Republic Day' discount offer on domestic flight tickets.1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.3. There are limited seats only.4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' that is displayed on www.GoAir.in(GoAir website). 7. GoAir Offer is not applicable for infant booking.