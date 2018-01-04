GoAir Republic Day Offer: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,485

Routes covered on GoAir's Republic Day offer:
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,485 from Lucknow to Delhi. The airline is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates on flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,631), Jammu to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,751), Ranchi to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,077), Leh to Delhi (starting at s 2,100), Mumbai to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,167), Hyderabad to Delhi (Rs 2,215), Patna to Delhi (Rs 2,317), Srinagar to Delhi (Rs 2,472), Bagdogra to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,708), Bengaluru to Delhi (Rs 2,818), Kolkata to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,883), Guwahati to Delhi (Rs 3,630) and Goa to Delhi (starting at Rs 5,253).
Schedule of GoAir's Republic Day offer:
According to the website of GoAir, there are also certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing the'Republic Day' discount offer on domestic flight tickets.
Here's a list of terms and conditions of GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer:
1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.
2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. There are limited seats only.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' that is displayed on www.GoAir.in(GoAir website).
Comments