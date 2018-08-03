GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,335. Added Benefits Up To Rs 3,000 Also Available

GoAir Raksha Bandhan Sale: The new promotional offer is valid till August 4, 2018.

GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,335 on select routes under its special 'Rakhi Offer', said the carrier in a tweet posted on it's official handle. GoAir's new promotional offer is valid till August 4, 2018. According to the airline's website-goair.in, the travel period of the offer ends on October 10, 2018. Customers can also enjoy exclusive deals up to Rs 3,000 under the offer, the airline added. These exclusive deals are available on ZoomCar, Treebo and Myntra.

"This Rakshabandhan fly back home with fares starting as low as Rs 1,335 and enjoy exclusive deals up to Rs 3,000 for your sister. So, what are you waiting for? Catch the flight, forget the fights and celebrate this everlasting sibling bond with GoAir", said GoAir.

Passengers can avail an extra 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 250 on payment done through PayTm wallet on flight ticket booking. The cashback amount will be credited by Paytm to the guest's Paytm wallet within 7 working days from the date of payment. The booking period of the PayTm offer ends on August 31, 2018.

GoAir's offer on ZoomCar

GoAir is offering maximum discount of Rs 1,100 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower on ZoomCar. This offer is valid till October 31, 2018 and is applicable only on bookings made through Zoomcar website and iOS/Android app.

GoAir's offer on Treebo

There is no minimum booking amount to qualify for discount on Treebo, said GoAir. This offer is valid for bookings done till September, 30, 2018. There is no maximum limit on discount. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer currently applicable on Treebo website and app, mentioned the carrier.

GoAir's offer on Myntra

GoAir is offering Rs 750 discount on the Myntra app or website on spends of Rs 2,500 or more, said the carrier. This offer is applicable till October 31, 2018. However, this scheme is valid only on a selected catalogue for GoAir customers.

Meanwhile, rival AirAsia India is offering up to 40 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets. Jet Airways has introduced new flights within India at a starting price of Rs. 2,399.