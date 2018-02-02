GoAir Offers Up To Rs 2,500 Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. Details Here GoAir is giving discount of up to Rs 1,200 on Zoomcar drive and Rs 1000 discount on Lenskart when booking is done via GoAir's website/app.

GoAir's discount offer can be availed in the above listed three ways which together amounts to total discount of up to Rs 2,500. "With GoAir, it's always a good time to Fly Smart! Presenting a wide range of exciting offers, just for you. GoAir has partnered with Zoomcar and Lenskart, so you can choose from a diverse variety of offers and discounts", GoAir said on its official website-goair.in.



GoAir's mobile app discount

According to GoAir, customers can avail up to 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on GoAir's mobile app. "Download the new app today and get up to 10 per cent off on booking", said GoAir. The booking period for this offer ends on February 28, 2018 and travel period ends on August 10, 2018. However, this offer is not available on following dates: February 23, 2018 to March 4, 2018, March 20, 2018 to April 4, 2018 and April 15, 2018 to July 15, 2018.







GoAir's fare will reflect under GoSmart column. Under this offer, the airlines have limited seats. Group discount is not applicable on this offer. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer, said GoAir on it's website. GoAir's offer on Zoomcar



GoAir is offering maximum discount of up to Rs 1,200 or 20 per cent (whichever is lower) on Zoomcar drive when booking is done via GoAir's website or app. This offer is valid till February 4, 2018. The travel period for this offer ends on March 31, 2018. "Just book on GoAir.in or mobile app and look out for your promo code when you get your e-ticket", said GoAir on its website. The discount is available in form of vouchers worth Rs. 1,200 which can be availed on Zoomcar's drive till April 30, 2018.

GoAir's offer on Lenskart

GoAir is offering up to Rs 1,000 discount on Lenskart when booking is done via GoAir's website or app. The discount is available in form of vouchers worth Rs 1,000 which is applicable only on purchase of Rs. 4,000 or above. The vouchers will be valid till March 31, 2018. However, discounts are applicable only on Vincent Chase and john Jacob. It is not valid on purchase of contact lenses, lens solution, FFF and accessories.



