GoAir Offers Flight Tickets Starting At Rs 991. Details Here GoAir is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,299 on flights from Guwahati to Bagdogra, Rs 1,390 from Kochi to Bengaluru, and Rs 1,399 on those from Hyderabad to Chennai, among others.

GoAir is offering tickets from Rs 991 on flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati, according to its website Here are five things to know about GoAir's offer:

1. Bookings under the scheme are open till February 20, 2018, GoAir said on its website.



2. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, GoAir said: "Limited seats only."



3. Fares are valid across select fare types, according to the GoAir website.



4. The airline further said that group discounts are not applicable on this offer.



5. GoAir is also offering 10 per cent on bookings made using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. For availing this discount, according to GoAir, the booking has to be made "using the promo code GOHDFC10".



GoAir listed some starting all-inclusive fares offered under the scheme:

From To Lowest Fare (All Inclusive) Bagdogra Guwahati Rs 991 Guwahati Bagdogra Rs 1299 Kochi Bengaluru Rs 1390 Hyderabad Chennai Rs 1399 Kochi Chennai Rs 1540 Patna Ranchi Rs 1560 Chennai Kochi Rs 1653 Hyderabad Bengaluru Rs 1731 Pune Bengaluru Rs 2196 Delhi Hyderabad Rs 2299 Nagpur Mumbai Rs 2691 Pune Ahmedabad Rs 2748 Ranchi Delhi Rs 2895 Delhi Ranchi Rs 2897 Hyderabad Delhi Rs 3421 Srinagar Delhi Rs 3618 Nagpur Pune Rs 3797 Delhi Bengaluru Rs 4033 Delhi Patna Rs 4074 Kolkata Pune Rs 4431 Lucknow Mumbai Rs 4700 Mumbai Kolkata Rs 5257 (Source: goair.in)

Discounts on flight tickets by GoAir come at a time airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market is seeing aggressive competition amid robust growth in passenger traffic.



Domestic airlines carried 1,171.76 lakh passengers in 2017, as against 998.88 lakh in the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 17.31, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).



In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 per cent per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his Budget 2018-19 speech. "Our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircraft," the finance minister had said.



