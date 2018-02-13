NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets Starting At Rs 991. Details Here

GoAir is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,299 on flights from Guwahati to Bagdogra, Rs 1,390 from Kochi to Bengaluru, and Rs 1,399 on those from Hyderabad to Chennai, among others.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 13, 2018 15:35 IST
GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 991 on select routes. The lowest all-inclusive fare offered by GoAir under a limited-period scheme is Rs 991, according to the airline's website - goair.in. The tickets priced from Rs 991 are being offered on flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati, according to the GoAir website. Among other fares, GoAir is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,299 on flights from Guwahati to Bagdogra; Rs 1,390 from Kochi to Bengaluru; Rs 1,399 from Hyderabad to Chennai, and Rs 1,540 on those from Kochi to Chennai, according to the airline's website.

Here are five things to know about GoAir's offer:


1. Bookings under the scheme are open till February 20, 2018, GoAir said on its website.

2. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, GoAir said: "Limited seats only."

3. Fares are valid across select fare types, according to the GoAir website.

4. The airline further said that group discounts are not applicable on this offer.

5. GoAir is also offering 10 per cent on bookings made using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. For availing this discount, according to GoAir, the booking has to be made "using the promo code GOHDFC10".

GoAir listed some starting all-inclusive fares offered under the scheme:
 
FromToLowest Fare (All Inclusive)
BagdograGuwahatiRs 991
GuwahatiBagdograRs 1299
KochiBengaluruRs 1390
HyderabadChennaiRs 1399
KochiChennaiRs 1540
PatnaRanchiRs 1560
ChennaiKochiRs 1653
HyderabadBengaluruRs 1731
PuneBengaluruRs 2196
DelhiHyderabadRs 2299
NagpurMumbaiRs 2691
PuneAhmedabadRs 2748
RanchiDelhiRs 2895
DelhiRanchiRs 2897
HyderabadDelhiRs 3421
SrinagarDelhiRs 3618
NagpurPuneRs 3797
DelhiBengaluruRs 4033
DelhiPatnaRs 4074
KolkataPuneRs 4431
LucknowMumbaiRs 4700
MumbaiKolkataRs 5257
(Source: goair.in)

Discounts on flight tickets by GoAir come at a time airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market is seeing aggressive competition amid robust growth in passenger traffic.

Domestic airlines carried 1,171.76 lakh passengers in 2017, as against 998.88 lakh in the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 17.31, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 per cent per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his Budget 2018-19 speech. "Our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircraft," the finance minister had said.

