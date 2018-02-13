GoAir Offers Flight Tickets Starting At Rs 991. Details Here

Here are five things to know about GoAir's offer:
1. Bookings under the scheme are open till February 20, 2018, GoAir said on its website.
2. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, GoAir said: "Limited seats only."
3. Fares are valid across select fare types, according to the GoAir website.
4. The airline further said that group discounts are not applicable on this offer.
5. GoAir is also offering 10 per cent on bookings made using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. For availing this discount, according to GoAir, the booking has to be made "using the promo code GOHDFC10".
GoAir listed some starting all-inclusive fares offered under the scheme:
|From
|To
|Lowest Fare (All Inclusive)
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|Rs 991
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|Rs 1299
|Kochi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1390
|Hyderabad
|Chennai
|Rs 1399
|Kochi
|Chennai
|Rs 1540
|Patna
|Ranchi
|Rs 1560
|Chennai
|Kochi
|Rs 1653
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1731
|Pune
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2196
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2299
|Nagpur
|Mumbai
|Rs 2691
|Pune
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2748
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|Rs 2895
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Rs 2897
|Hyderabad
|Delhi
|Rs 3421
|Srinagar
|Delhi
|Rs 3618
|Nagpur
|Pune
|Rs 3797
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 4033
|Delhi
|Patna
|Rs 4074
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Rs 4431
|Lucknow
|Mumbai
|Rs 4700
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|Rs 5257
|(Source: goair.in)
Discounts on flight tickets by GoAir come at a time airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market is seeing aggressive competition amid robust growth in passenger traffic.
In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 per cent per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his Budget 2018-19 speech. "Our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircraft," the finance minister had said.