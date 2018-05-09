GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,610. Details Here Under the Low Fare Wednesday scheme, GoAir is offering flights "to destinations with affordable flight tickets", according to its website.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT GoAir is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,610 on flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad Here are five things to know about GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer, starting at Rs 1,610 per one-way flight ticket:

Fares: All fares offered under the scheme are applicable till May 25, 2018, according to GoAir. Fares offered under the scheme are valid across select fare types, it noted. Among other routes and fares, GoAir is offering flights from Delhi to Lucknow starting at Rs 1,767, from Mumbai to Jaipur at Rs 2,121, from Hyderabad to Delhi at Rs 2,426 and from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad at Rs 2,556, according to the airline.

FROM TO AIRFARES Mumbai Ahmedabad Rs 1610 Delhi Lucknow Rs 1767 Mumbai Jaipur Rs 2121 Hyderabad Delhi Rs 2426 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Rs 2556 Bengaluru Mumbai Rs 2679 Delhi Mumbai Rs 3053 Delhi Patna Rs 3574 Nagpur Mumbai Rs 3743 (Source: goair.in)

Under the Low Fare Wednesday scheme, GoAir is offering flights "to destinations with affordable flight tickets", according to its website.



Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the Low Fare Wednesday scheme, GoAir said: "Limited seats only."



Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies and group discounts are not applicable on this offer, GoAir added.



"Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in," GoAir mentioned, among other terms and conditions.



The Low Fare Wednesday offer from GoAir comes at a time of high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market. Marked with robust growth registered in the past few months, domestic air passenger traffic rose 28.03 per cent in March, according to aviation regulator DGCA.



Meanwhile, AirAsia India is introducing direct daily flights between



