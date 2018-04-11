GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,566. Details Here GoAir time and again announces discounts under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' series of offer, which are usually open for bookings on Wednesdays.

GoAir is offering starting airfares ranging from Rs 1,566 to Rs 4,048 on select routes



A search on the GoAir bookings portal on Wednesday showed tickets for a one-way flight from Lucknow to Delhi later this month were available at Rs 1,566.





Among other routes, GoAir is also offering airfares starting at Rs 1,849 on flights from Hyderabad to Goa, Rs 2,240 for those from Goa to Mumbai, and Rs 2,763 for flights from Mumbai to Nagpur, according to the GoAir website.

From To Airfare Lucknow Delhi Rs 1,566 Hyderabad Goa Rs 1,849 Goa Mumbai Rs 2,240 Mumbai Nagpur Rs 2,763 Lucknow Bengaluru Rs 3,152 Pune Nagpur Rs 3,214 Hyderabad Delhi Rs 3,421 Delhi Mumbai Rs 4,048 (Source: goair.in) Here are five things to know about GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday scheme this week, offering tickets from Rs 1,566:

1. Under its 'Low fare Wednesday' promotional scheme, GoAir offers "affordable flight tickets" on domestic flights, according to the airline's website.



2. Fares: The fares offered under the scheme are applicable till May 12, 2018, GoAir said, adding that fares are valid across select fare types.



3. Flight ticket cancellation: GoAir said standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies to the offer and group discount is not applicable.



4. Seats: Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, GoAir said: "Limited seats only."



5. GoAir said that "other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in".



Under a separate scheme, GoAir is offering worth Rs 2,000 of "value back" on bookings made this summer. This offer is valid till June 30, 2018, according to the GoAir website. Under the scheme, GoAir is offering a maximum discount of Rs 1,200 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower, on self-drive car rental company Zoomcar, Rs 1,000 off on gifting company Xoxoday on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000, a 5 per cent cashback on payment through digital wallet Paytm, and 10 per cent off on bookings made with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, according to the airline's website.



While the Paytm and HDFC Bank offers are valid on bookings made via GoAir's website or mobile app, the Zoomcar offer is valid on bookings made through the self-drive car rental company's website or mobile app and the Xoxoday offer is valid on bookings made via website goair.xoxoday.com.



Discounted flight tickets under GoAir's 'Low Fare Wednesday' scheme come at a time of high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market amid robust growth in passenger traffic. Domestic airlines carried 222.09 lakh passengers in January-February this year, as against 182.34 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, a year-on-year growth of 21.8 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.



Rival airlines Jet Airways and AirAsia India also announced promotional schemes recently.



