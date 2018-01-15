GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,485 In Republic Day Sale. Details Here

Under the Republic Day Offer, the all-inclusive starting fare of Rs 1,485 is being offered on flights from Lucknow to Delhi, according to GoAir.

Business | | Updated: January 15, 2018 17:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,485 In Republic Day Sale. Details Here
Days ahead of Republic Day, GoAir is offering all-inclusive flight tickets starting at Rs 1,485 on select routes. In a promotional scheme ahead of the Republic Day 2018, the airline is offering flights to Delhi from 14 cities across the country, according to its website - goair.in. Called 'Republic Day Offer', the GoAir scheme requires passengers to make advance bookings. Under the Republic Day Offer, the all-inclusive starting fare of Rs 1,485 is being offered by GoAir on flights from Lucknow to Delhi, according to the airline's website. GoAir is also offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,005 under a separate promotional scheme.

Here are five things to know about GoAir's Republic Day Offer:


1. Important dates: Bookings under the GoAir Republic Day Offer are open till January 25, 2018, according to the website. The Republic Day Offer is applicable on travel from January 26, 2018 (Republic Day) to January 28, 2018, it noted.

2. Discounts under the GoAir Republic Day Offer can be availed on bookings made through the airline's website or mobile app.

3. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the Republic Day Offer, GoAir said: "Limited seats only."

Comments
Close [X]
4. Fares are valid across select fare types, GoAir said, adding that group discounts are not applicable on the Republic Day Offer.

5. GoAir also said those making bookings via its mobile app can get up to 10 per cent off using promo code 'GOAPP10'.

GoAir also listed all-inclusive fares on flights to Delhi under the Republic Day Offer:

FromAll-inclusive fares 
LucknowRs 1,485
AhmedabadRs 1,631
JammuRs 1,751
RanchiRs 2,077
LehRs 2,100
MumbaiRs 2,167
HyderabadRs 2,215
PatnaRs 2,317
SrinagarRs 2,472
BagdograRs 2,708
BengaluruRs 2,818
KolkataRs 2,883
GuwahatiRs 3,630
GoaRs 5,253
 

GoAir flight tickets from Rs 1,157


Under a separate scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,157 on select flights. Bookings under this offer will end on January 22, 2018. This GoAir scheme is applicable on travel till the same day. GoAir is offering the lowest fare under this scheme - Rs 1,157 - on flights from Jammu to Leh, according to its website.
FromToLowest fare (all inclusive)
JammuLehRs 1,157
LucknowDelhiRs 1,485
DelhiLucknowRs 1,588
BengaluruKochiRs 1,703
MumbaiAhmedabadRs 1,844
KochiBengaluruRs 1,899
DelhiNagpurRs 1,920
AhmedabadMumbaiRs 1,924
AhmedabadJaipurRs 1,935
BengaluruPuneRs 2,162
ChennaiHyderabadRs 2,199
PuneBengaluruRs 2,196
KolkataPatnaRs 2,206
GuwahatiKolkataRs 2,244
BengaluruMumbaiRs 2,270
KolkataBagdograRs 2,316
NagpurDelhiRs 2,340
MumbaiBengaluruRs 2,369
PuneAhmedabadRs 2,405
HyderabadChennaiRs 2,494
DelhiHyderabadRs 2,500
AhmedabadHyderabadRs 2,502
LucknowKolkataRs 2,510
RanchiDelhiRs 2,531
MumbaiGoaRs 2,600
DelhiJammuRs 2,611
DelhiPuneRs 2,639
MumbaiNagpurRs 2,763
DelhiRanchiRs 2,897
BengaluruNagpurRs 2,961
PuneDelhiRs 2,973
JammuDelhiRs 2,999
HyderabadLucknowRs 3,002
MumbaiDelhiRs 3,056
DelhiPatnaRs 3,104
AhmedabadPuneRs 3,129
HyderabadAhmedabadRs 3,362
BengaluruAhmedabadRs 3,531
PatnaDelhiRs 3,569
LucknowHyderabadRs 3,574
BengaluruLucknowRs 3,673
DelhiKolkataRs 3,767
LucknowBengaluruRs 3,818
NagpurBengaluruRs 3,855
AhmedabadBengaluruRs 4,004
MumbaiJaipurRs 4,092
JaipurKolkataRs 4,253
KolkataHyderabadRs 4,342
JaipurMumbaiRs 4,546
KolkataMumbaiRs 4,613
MumbaiKolkataRs 4,627
KolkataAhmedabadRs 5,040
GuwahatiDelhiRs 5,353
ChandigarhMumbaiRs 5,354
MumbaiJammuRs 5,493
MumbaiBhubaneswarRs 5,760
SrinagarMumbaiRs 6,024
Port BlairBengaluruRs 6,281
BengaluruPort BlairRs 6,460
KolkataPort BlairRs 8,294
MumbaiPort BlairRs 9,298

GoAir flight tickets from Rs 1,005


GoAir is also offering all-inclusive flight tickets starting at Rs 1,005 under another promotional sale, called GoAir 2018 Sale.
Flights FromFare
GuwahatiRs 1005
DelhiRs 1028
HyderabadRs 1073
JammuRs 1112
BengaluruRs 1395
AhmedabadRs 1531
KolkataRs 1658
MumbaiRs 1754
LehRs 2486
ChennaiRs 2527

Bookings under the GoAir 2018 Sale - applicable on travel till May 31, 2018 - open till January 12, 2018, the airline noted.

Trending

GoAir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupISROYogaLiving HealthyLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald TrumpBigg Boss 11Chief JusticePadmaavatJallikattuPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................