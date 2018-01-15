GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,485 In Republic Day Sale. Details Here

Here are five things to know about GoAir's Republic Day Offer:
1. Important dates: Bookings under the GoAir Republic Day Offer are open till January 25, 2018, according to the website. The Republic Day Offer is applicable on travel from January 26, 2018 (Republic Day) to January 28, 2018, it noted.
2. Discounts under the GoAir Republic Day Offer can be availed on bookings made through the airline's website or mobile app.
3. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the Republic Day Offer, GoAir said: "Limited seats only."
5. GoAir also said those making bookings via its mobile app can get up to 10 per cent off using promo code 'GOAPP10'.
GoAir also listed all-inclusive fares on flights to Delhi under the Republic Day Offer:
|From
|All-inclusive fares
|Lucknow
|Rs 1,485
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,631
|Jammu
|Rs 1,751
|Ranchi
|Rs 2,077
|Leh
|Rs 2,100
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,167
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,215
|Patna
|Rs 2,317
|Srinagar
|Rs 2,472
|Bagdogra
|Rs 2,708
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,818
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,883
|Guwahati
|Rs 3,630
|Goa
|Rs 5,253
GoAir flight tickets from Rs 1,157
Under a separate scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,157 on select flights. Bookings under this offer will end on January 22, 2018. This GoAir scheme is applicable on travel till the same day. GoAir is offering the lowest fare under this scheme - Rs 1,157 - on flights from Jammu to Leh, according to its website.
|From
|To
|Lowest fare (all inclusive)
|Jammu
|Leh
|Rs 1,157
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Rs 1,485
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|Rs 1,588
|Bengaluru
|Kochi
|Rs 1,703
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,844
|Kochi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,899
|Delhi
|Nagpur
|Rs 1,920
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,924
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Rs 1,935
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|Rs 2,162
|Chennai
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,199
|Pune
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,196
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Rs 2,206
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,244
|Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,270
|Kolkata
|Bagdogra
|Rs 2,316
|Nagpur
|Delhi
|Rs 2,340
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,369
|Pune
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,405
|Hyderabad
|Chennai
|Rs 2,494
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,500
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,502
|Lucknow
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,510
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|Rs 2,531
|Mumbai
|Goa
|Rs 2,600
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Rs 2,611
|Delhi
|Pune
|Rs 2,639
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Rs 2,763
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Rs 2,897
|Bengaluru
|Nagpur
|Rs 2,961
|Pune
|Delhi
|Rs 2,973
|Jammu
|Delhi
|Rs 2,999
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Rs 3,002
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Rs 3,056
|Delhi
|Patna
|Rs 3,104
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|Rs 3,129
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 3,362
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 3,531
|Patna
|Delhi
|Rs 3,569
|Lucknow
|Hyderabad
|Rs 3,574
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Rs 3,673
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Rs 3,767
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,818
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,855
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 4,004
|Mumbai
|Jaipur
|Rs 4,092
|Jaipur
|Kolkata
|Rs 4,253
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|Rs 4,342
|Jaipur
|Mumbai
|Rs 4,546
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Rs 4,613
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|Rs 4,627
|Kolkata
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 5,040
|Guwahati
|Delhi
|Rs 5,353
|Chandigarh
|Mumbai
|Rs 5,354
|Mumbai
|Jammu
|Rs 5,493
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 5,760
|Srinagar
|Mumbai
|Rs 6,024
|Port Blair
|Bengaluru
|Rs 6,281
|Bengaluru
|Port Blair
|Rs 6,460
|Kolkata
|Port Blair
|Rs 8,294
|Mumbai
|Port Blair
|Rs 9,298
GoAir flight tickets from Rs 1,005
GoAir is also offering all-inclusive flight tickets starting at Rs 1,005 under another promotional sale, called GoAir 2018 Sale.
|Flights From
|Fare
|Guwahati
|Rs 1005
|Delhi
|Rs 1028
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1073
|Jammu
|Rs 1112
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1395
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1531
|Kolkata
|Rs 1658
|Mumbai
|Rs 1754
|Leh
|Rs 2486
|Chennai
|Rs 2527
Bookings under the GoAir 2018 Sale - applicable on travel till May 31, 2018 - open till January 12, 2018, the airline noted.