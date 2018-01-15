GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,485 In Republic Day Sale. Details Here Under the Republic Day Offer, the all-inclusive starting fare of Rs 1,485 is being offered on flights from Lucknow to Delhi, according to GoAir.

Share EMAIL PRINT Here are five things to know about GoAir's Republic Day Offer:

1. Important dates: Bookings under the GoAir Republic Day Offer are open till January 25, 2018, according to the website. The Republic Day Offer is applicable on travel from January 26, 2018 (Republic Day) to January 28, 2018, it noted.



2. Discounts under the GoAir Republic Day Offer can be availed on bookings made through the airline's website or mobile app.



3. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the Republic Day Offer, GoAir said: "Limited seats only."



4. Fares are valid across select fare types, GoAir said, adding that group discounts are not applicable on the Republic Day Offer.



5. GoAir also said those making bookings via its mobile app can get up to 10 per cent off using promo code 'GOAPP10'. GoAir also listed all-inclusive fares on flights to Delhi under the Republic Day Offer: From All-inclusive fares Lucknow Rs 1,485 Ahmedabad Rs 1,631 Jammu Rs 1,751 Ranchi Rs 2,077 Leh Rs 2,100 Mumbai Rs 2,167 Hyderabad Rs 2,215 Patna Rs 2,317 Srinagar Rs 2,472 Bagdogra Rs 2,708 Bengaluru Rs 2,818 Kolkata Rs 2,883 Guwahati Rs 3,630 Goa Rs 5,253 GoAir flight tickets from Rs 1,157

Under a separate scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,157 on select flights. Bookings under this offer will end on January 22, 2018. This GoAir scheme is applicable on travel till the same day. GoAir is offering the lowest fare under this scheme - Rs 1,157 - on flights from Jammu to Leh, according to its website. From To Lowest fare (all inclusive) Jammu Leh Rs 1,157 Lucknow Delhi Rs 1,485 Delhi Lucknow Rs 1,588 Bengaluru Kochi Rs 1,703 Mumbai Ahmedabad Rs 1,844 Kochi Bengaluru Rs 1,899 Delhi Nagpur Rs 1,920 Ahmedabad Mumbai Rs 1,924 Ahmedabad Jaipur Rs 1,935 Bengaluru Pune Rs 2,162 Chennai Hyderabad Rs 2,199 Pune Bengaluru Rs 2,196 Kolkata Patna Rs 2,206 Guwahati Kolkata Rs 2,244 Bengaluru Mumbai Rs 2,270 Kolkata Bagdogra Rs 2,316 Nagpur Delhi Rs 2,340 Mumbai Bengaluru Rs 2,369 Pune Ahmedabad Rs 2,405 Hyderabad Chennai Rs 2,494 Delhi Hyderabad Rs 2,500 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 2,502 Lucknow Kolkata Rs 2,510 Ranchi Delhi Rs 2,531 Mumbai Goa Rs 2,600 Delhi Jammu Rs 2,611 Delhi Pune Rs 2,639 Mumbai Nagpur Rs 2,763 Delhi Ranchi Rs 2,897 Bengaluru Nagpur Rs 2,961 Pune Delhi Rs 2,973 Jammu Delhi Rs 2,999 Hyderabad Lucknow Rs 3,002 Mumbai Delhi Rs 3,056 Delhi Patna Rs 3,104 Ahmedabad Pune Rs 3,129 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Rs 3,362 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Rs 3,531 Patna Delhi Rs 3,569 Lucknow Hyderabad Rs 3,574 Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 3,673 Delhi Kolkata Rs 3,767 Lucknow Bengaluru Rs 3,818 Nagpur Bengaluru Rs 3,855 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Rs 4,004 Mumbai Jaipur Rs 4,092 Jaipur Kolkata Rs 4,253 Kolkata Hyderabad Rs 4,342 Jaipur Mumbai Rs 4,546 Kolkata Mumbai Rs 4,613 Mumbai Kolkata Rs 4,627 Kolkata Ahmedabad Rs 5,040 Guwahati Delhi Rs 5,353 Chandigarh Mumbai Rs 5,354 Mumbai Jammu Rs 5,493 Mumbai Bhubaneswar Rs 5,760 Srinagar Mumbai Rs 6,024 Port Blair Bengaluru Rs 6,281 Bengaluru Port Blair Rs 6,460 Kolkata Port Blair Rs 8,294 Mumbai Port Blair Rs 9,298 GoAir flight tickets from Rs 1,005

GoAir is also offering all-inclusive flight tickets starting at Rs 1,005 under another promotional sale, called GoAir 2018 Sale. Flights From Fare Guwahati Rs 1005 Delhi Rs 1028 Hyderabad Rs 1073 Jammu Rs 1112 Bengaluru Rs 1395 Ahmedabad Rs 1531 Kolkata Rs 1658 Mumbai Rs 1754 Leh Rs 2486 Chennai Rs 2527

Bookings under the GoAir 2018 Sale - applicable on travel till May 31, 2018 - open till January 12, 2018, the airline noted.



