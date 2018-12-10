GoAir Adds 24th Domestic Destination, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,415

GoAir flight ticket offer: On Bengaluru-Kannur route, GoAir flight tickets start from Rs 1,415.

GoAir said that it has added Kannur, Kerala, as its 24th destination. The Kannur International Airport, began operations after its inauguration on Sunday. GoAir is connecting Kannur to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, according to goair.in. Flight tickets on the routes begin from Rs 1,415. While GoAir will run daily flights on the Kannur-Bengaluru route, flights to Hyderabad and Chennai will run on select days. The first GoAir flights that took off from the Kannur airport headed for Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

"Immensely proud to announce that with Kannur, GoAir is now 24 cities strong in India! Our first ever flight from Kannur takes off on the 9th of December 2018. Kannur is a city that sits amidst the beauty of the magnificent Western Ghats, Lakshwadeep Sea, and lush green districts. So, expect nothing short of a heavenly experience while you are here," GoAir said.

We were welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute, at our 24th domestic destination, Kannur.#NewBeginnings#KannurInternationalAirportpic.twitter.com/rjNtwtuXXA — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) December 9, 2018



Fares of GoAir flight tickets

From To Dep.(Local) Arr.(Local) Frequency Eff From Lowest Fares Kannur Bengaluru 13:00 14:10 Mon, Wed, Thur, Fri, Sat, Sun 9-Dec-18 Rs 1,595 Kannur Bengaluru 6:10 7:10 Daily 15-Dec-18 Rs 1,595 Bengaluru Kannur 14:40 16:10 Mon, Wed, Thur, Fri, Sat, Sun 9-Dec-18 Rs 1,415 Bengaluru Kannur 7:45 8:45 Daily 15-Dec-18 Rs 1,415 Kannur Hyderabad 17:20 19:05 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 9-Dec-18 Rs 2,772 Hyderabad Kannur 19:45 21:20 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 9-Dec-18 Rs 3,057 Kannur Chennai 18:10 19:25 Tue, Thur, Sat 11-Dec-18 Rs 1,909 Chennai Kannur 20:00 21:20 Tue, Thur, Sat 11-Dec-18 Rs 1,666

On Bengaluru-Kannur route, GoAir flight tickets start from Rs 1,415. This GoAir flight will run daily with effect from December 15. This lowest fare on flight tickets is also available for another flight on the same route that will run on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It's time for direct Kann-ectivity! Fly smart from Kannur to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Book now: https://t.co/uankHaV5DQpic.twitter.com/0kYuHWG0Hx — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) December 9, 2018



The Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He expressed confidence that it will change the fortune of the state with all towns within four hours of drive from the international airport.

Meanwhile, GoAir also commenced flight operations from Bengaluru to Phuket, Thailand and Male on Sunday.

Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet also started flights on new routes.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.