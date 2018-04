GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,216 In New Sale. Details Here

From To Fare (all-inclusive) Ahmedabad Mumbai Rs 1216 Bagdogra Guwahati Rs 1304 Bengaluru Goa Rs 1399 Delhi Lucknow Rs 1504 Ahmedabad Pune Rs 1531 Lucknow Delhi Rs 1559 Patna Ranchi Rs 1560 Bengaluru Hyderabad Rs 1648 Guwahati Bagdogra Rs 1674 Pune Ahmedabad Rs 1681 Hyderabad Bengaluru Rs 1695 Leh Delhi Rs 1800 Mumbai Ahmedabad Rs 1844 Chennai Pune Rs 1872 Pune Bengaluru Rs 1913 Mumbai Bengaluru Rs 2301 Ranchi Delhi Rs 2322 Mumbai Goa Rs 2338 Mumbai Kochi Rs 2398 Delhi Ranchi Rs 2445 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 2480 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Rs 2482 Delhi Ahmedabad Rs 2489 Pune Chennai Rs 2521 Bengaluru Nagpur Rs 2594 Nagpur Bengaluru Rs 2618 Patna Delhi Rs 2652 Nagpur Mumbai Rs 2691 Ahmedabad Delhi Rs 2699 Chennai Mumbai Rs 2716 Mumbai Nagpur Rs 2763 Goa Bengaluru Rs 2848 Lucknow Hyderabad Rs 2933 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Rs 2964 Delhi Hyderabad Rs 2969 Kochi Mumbai Rs 3014 Bengaluru Mumbai Rs 3033 Kolkata Hyderabad Rs 3044 Jaipur Mumbai Rs 3111 Goa Mumbai Rs 3125 Kolkata Bagdogra Rs 3126 Srinagar Delhi Rs 3186 Pune Nagpur Rs 3214 Nagpur Pune Rs 3226 Kolkata Guwahati Rs 3302 Lucknow Chandigarh Rs 3306 Hyderabad Lucknow Rs 3352 Hyderabad Delhi Rs 3421 Mumbai Jaipur Rs 3440 Hyderabad Kolkata Rs 3471 Mumbai Chennai Rs 3482 Kolkata Delhi Rs 3542 Delhi Patna Rs 3579 Ranchi Mumbai Rs 3636 Pune Delhi Rs 3717 Jammu Srinagar Rs 3733 Delhi Pune Rs 3823 Kolkata Mumbai Rs 3823 Jammu Delhi Rs 3977 Delhi Mumbai Rs 3989 Lucknow Mumbai Rs 4008 Delhi Bengaluru Rs 4033 Mumbai Kolkata Rs 4038 Delhi Jammu Rs 4076 Lucknow Bengaluru Rs 4104 Bhubaneswar Mumbai Rs 4133 Chennai Port Blair Rs 4158 Kolkata Port Blair Rs 4184 Delhi Kolkata Rs 4224 Mumbai Bhubaneswar Rs 4391 Delhi Goa Rs 4399 Bagdogra Delhi Rs 4400 Guwahati Delhi Rs 4466 Mumbai Delhi Rs 4498 Mumbai Chandigarh Rs 4499 Port Blair Chennai Rs 4548 Delhi Guwahati Rs 4579 Ahmedabad Kolkata Rs 4619 Kolkata Ahmedabad Rs 4635 Mumbai Lucknow Rs 4954 Delhi Bagdogra Rs 5000 Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 5006 Mumbai Ranchi Rs 5028 Bengaluru Patna Rs 5073 Chandigarh Mumbai Rs 5115 Mumbai Patna Rs 5163 Delhi Srinagar Rs 5949 Delhi Leh Rs 6120 Goa Delhi Rs 6194 Bengaluru Port Blair Rs 6460 Port Blair Kolkata Rs 6777 Srinagar Mumbai Rs 6854 Mumbai Jammu Rs 6998 Port Blair Bengaluru Rs 7166 (Source: goair.in)

GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,216 in a limited-period scheme. GoAir's offer can be availed till April 23, applicable on flights to destinations including Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai, according to the airline's website - goair.in. The cheapest flight tickets being offered under this GoAir scheme are on a journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, according to the GoAir website. Flights tickets for traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai start at an all-inclusive Rs 1,216, GoAir mentioned.A search on the GoAir bookings portal on Thursday showed some flight tickets were available for booking at Rs 1,216 for a journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai next week.Here are five things to know about the GoAir scheme, offering flight tickets from Rs 1,216:1. Some other all-inclusive flight tickets being offered under the GoAir scheme are priced from Rs Rs 1,399, for flights from Bengaluru to Goa, Rs 1,559 (Lucknow to Delhi), Rs 1,648 (Bengaluru to Hyderabad), Rs 1,872 (Chennai to Pune) and Rs 1,913 (Pune to Bengaluru), according to the airline's website.2. "Standard Cancellation & Rebooking policy applies," GoAir mentioned on its website. The fares offered under the scheme are valid across select fare types, the airline said.3. Without divulging the total number of seats available under the offer, GoAir said: "Limited seats only." 4. Group discounts are not applicable on this offer, it noted.5. "Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in," the airline added.