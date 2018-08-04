GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,099 On 1 Million Seats. Other Details Here

The travel period of GoAir's offer ends on December 31, 2018.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099 on up to 1 million seats under its 'Go Gr8 Festival Sale', said the carrier on it's official website- goair.in. The booking period of GoAir's new promotional offer ends on August 9, 2018. The travel period of the offer ends on December 31, 2018. Customers can also enjoy exclusive deals up to Rs. 3,000 under the offer, the airline further said. These exclusive deals are available on ZoomCar, Treebo and Myntra.

(GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,099 on select routes only.)

"Fly higher with fares starting as low as Rs 1,099 at the Go Gr8 Festival Sale! Log on to the GoAir website or mobile app and enjoy exclusive deals up to Rs 3000. So, what are you waiting for? Get. Set. Explore", said GoAir.

Here are 5 things to know about GoAir's sale and additional benefits:

1. GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,099 on select routes only.

2. Passengers can also avail an extra 5 per cent cashback up to Rs. 250 on payment done through PayTm wallet on flight ticket booking.

3. The carrier is is offering maximum discount of Rs 1,100 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower on ZoomCar as part of it's exclusive deals. This offer is valid till October 31, 2018 .

4. GoAir is also offering discount on Treebo. There is no minimum booking amount to qualify for discount on Treebo, said GoAir. This offer is valid for bookings done till September, 30, 2018.

5. Additionally, the airline is offering Rs. 750 discount on the Myntra app or website on spends of Rs. 2,500 or more. This offer is applicable till October 31, 2018.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways has announced new flights within India at a starting price of Rs 2,399. In a separate offer, the carrier is also offering 30 per cent discount on flight tickets on select routes. AirAsia India is offering up to 40 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets.