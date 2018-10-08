GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees On Select Routes

The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on October 9, 2018.

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 in a special promotional offer. The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on October 9, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on October 10, 2018 and ends on October 31, 2018, the airline noted on its official website- goair.in. Additionally, the carrier is offering Rs 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight to GoStar member. "Long weekends just got better with great deals! Fly Smart with GoAir at fares starting at Rs 999. Pack your bags and take off with GoAir", said the airline.

GoAir's flights originating from Bagdogra are available at a starting fare of Rs 999. Flights originating from Mumbai are available at a starting price of Rs 1,199. Flights from Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Delhi and Patna are available at a starting price of Rs 1,299. Flights from Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow are available at a starting price from Rs 1,399.

Details of GoAir's offer



Origin Fares Ex-Bagdogra Rs 999 Ex-Mumbai Rs 1,199 Ex-Ahmedabad Rs 1,299 Ex-Bhubaneswar Rs 1,299 Ex-Guwahati Rs 1,299 Ex-Delhi Rs 1,299 Ex-Patna Rs 1,299 Ex-Bengaluru Rs 1,399 Ex-Kolkata Rs 1,399 Ex-Lucknow Rs 1,399 Ex-Hyderabad Rs 1,499 Ex-Pune Rs 1,499 Ex-Jaipur Rs 1,499 Ex-Goa Rs 1,599 Ex-Chennai Rs 1,699 Ex-Chandigarh Rs 1,799 Ex-Srinagar Rs 1,799 Ex-Kochi Rs 1,999 Ex-Nagpur Rs 1,999 Ex-Ranchi Rs 2,299

GoAir has recently announced international services, with first flight to Phuket in Thailand starting from October 11. GoAir will be flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. From October 14, the airline will also start flights to Male from Mumbai and New Delhi. GoAir also plans to connect Phuket and Male with Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo announced the addition of Male and Phuket as its latest international destinations. IndiGo said that flight tickets are starting from as low as Rs 5,799. Male will be the thirteenth and Phuket will be the fourteenth destination on the airline's network.