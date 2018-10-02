GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees. Booking Details Here

The travel period of GoAir offer starts on October 3 and ends on October 22, 2018.

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999, said the carrier on its official website- goair.in. The booking period of the offer ends on October 2, 2018. The travel period of GoAir offer starts on October 3 and ends on October 22, 2018. Additionally, GoAir is also offering Rs 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight to GoStar members. "Long weekends just got better with great deals! Fly Smart with GoAir at fares starting at Rs 999. Also, become a GoStar member and avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on your next flight", said GoAir.

GoAir's flights flying from Bagdogra is available at a starting fare of Rs 999. Flights from Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Guwahati, Delhi and Patna start from Rs 1,299. The flights from Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur start from Rs 1,499.

GoAir's offer details:

Origin Fares Ex-Bagdogra Rs 999 Ex-Ahmedabad Rs 1,299 Ex-Bhubaneswar Rs 1,299 Ex-Mumbai Rs 1,299 Ex-Guwahati Rs 1,299 Ex-Delhi Rs 1,299 Ex-Patna Rs 1,299 Ex-Bengaluru Rs 1,399 Ex-Kolkata Rs 1,399 Ex-Lucknow Rs 1,399 Ex-Hyderabad Rs 1,499 Ex-Pune Rs 1,499 Ex-Jaipur Rs 1,499 Ex-Chandigarh Rs 1,799 Ex-Srinagar Rs 1,799 Ex-Kochi Rs 1,999 Ex-Nagpur Rs 1,999 Ex-Ranchi Rs 2,299

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

In a separate offer, GoAir is offering 10 per cent discount on choosing RuPay mode of payment for flight bookings. This offer is applicable on GoAir's website and app only. The promo code of the offer is RUP10. The airline is also offering offers on Xoxoday. This offer is valid only on minimum purchase of Rs. 2,000. The offer is applicable till October 15, 2018 only.

GoAir has also recently announced its international services with the first flight to Phuket in Thailand starting from October 11. GoAir would be flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. From October 14, the airline would also start flights to Male from Mumbai and New Delhi. GoAir also plans to connect Phuket and Male with Bengaluru.

