GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees. Routes, Fares And Other Details

The booking period of the offer ends on December 4, 2018, according to the airline's official website - goair.in

Corporates | | Updated: December 03, 2018 14:32 IST
The fares under GoAir's offer are applicable on travel from December 19, 2018 to January 4, 2019.


GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. The fares under GoAir's offer are applicable on travel from December 19, 2018 to January 4, 2019. The booking period of the offer ends on December 4, 2018, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. The airline's scheme comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market where other airlines are also offering discounts on flight tickets to attract customers.

 

Earlier this year, GoAir started its overseas operations -- Phuket and Male -- nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005.

Details of GoAir's offer

ORIGINFARE
Ex-BagdograRs 999
Ex-JammuRs 1,199
Ex-KolkataRs 1,299
Ex-BengaluruRs 1,399
Ex-ChennaiRs 1,499
Ex-GuwahatiRs 1,499
Ex-HyderabadRs 1,499
Ex-PatnaRs 1,599
Ex-PuneRs 1,599
Ex-KochiRs 1,799
Ex-AhmedabadRs 1,899

 

Under the scheme, the carrier is offering flights originating from Bagdogra at a starting fare of Rs. 999. For flights from Jammu and Kolkata, the fares start from Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,299 respectively, according to the airline's website. Tickets from Chennai and Guwahati start from Rs. 1,499, according to GoAir.

State-run carrier Air India has come up with a scheme under which it is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,000. The flights will be operated on the the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Coimbatore and Delhi-Goa routes.

Domestic airlines carried 1,027.93 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2018, as against 849.94 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, marking a growth of nearly 21 per cent, according to aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
 

