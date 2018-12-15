GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees

The booking period of GoAir's offer on select flight tickets end on December 16, 2018.

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 under a special promotional sale scheme, stated the airline in a tweet on its official handle- @goairlinesindia. The booking period of GoAir's offer on select flight tickets end on December 16, 2018. This special sale is valid for travel till January 4, 2019. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Bring in the winter season with the coolest fares starting at ₹ 999*.

Hurry! Offer valid till 16th, Dec'18

Book now: https://t.co/pDbiT8qAyspic.twitter.com/1MSWWSP2vd — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) December 12, 2018

In a separate offer, GoAir is also offering direct flights to Phuket, Thailand and Male (Maldives) from Bengaluru at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 13,899. Earlier this month, the GoAir also commenced flights from Kannur, Kerala, marking the city as the 24th destination on its domestic network. The carrier had last month announced twice-a-week flight service between Bengaluru and Male, and a thrice-a-week operation between Bengaluru and Phuket.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,299 under its winter sale offer. The booking period of IndiGo's offer ends on December 16, 2018. This special sale is valid for travel between December 27, 2018 and April 15, 2019. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo's international network.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet announced new flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price ofRs. 2,209. The daily direct flights introduced by the carrier, will operate on the Hyderabad-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Pune and Hyderabad-Coimbatore routes, starting from January 1, 2019.