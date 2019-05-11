NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata starting from Rs. 2,765

Aviation | | Updated: May 11, 2019 15:18 IST
Bookings under GoAir offer can be made till May 15, 2019


GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 15, 2019, according to the airline's official website, goair.in. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata starting from Rs. 2,765, according to GoAir's website. The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations.

Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

FromViaToFare starting at
AhmedabadKolkataPatnaRs 3,948
LucknowAhmedabadPuneRs 3,600
LucknowAhmedabadJaipurRs 3,554
AhmedabadDelhiRanchiRs 3,569
ChennaiAhmedabadLucknowRs 4,031
LucknowBengaluruPuneRs 3,814
Port BlairChennaiAhmedabadRs 5,486
DelhiHyderabadKochiRs 3,548
RanchiDelhiAhmedabadRs 3,548
ChandigarhAhmedabadChennaiRs 4,930
KannurChennaiPuneRs 3,839
LucknowBengaluruPuneRs 3,814
ChandigarhAhmedabadGoaRs 3,782
DelhiAhmedabadChennaiRs 4,111
ChandigarhAhmedabadBengaluruRs 4,053
BengaluruAhmedabadChandigarhRs 4,069
KannurBengaluruLucknowRs 3,788
ChandigarhAhmedabadHyderabadRs 3,618
ChandigarhAhmedabadPuneRs 3,546
LucknowBengaluruPuneRs 3,814
JaipurHyderabadBengaluruRs 3,222
GuwahatiKolkataHyderabadRs 2,765

Given below are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:

FromViaToFare starting at
PhuketBengaluruGoaRs 7,563
PhuketBengaluruLucknowRs 9,951
MaléBengaluruNagpurRs 7,000
PhuketBengaluruAhmedabadRs 8,264
AhmedabadBengaluruPhuketRs 7,684

In a separate offer, GoAir is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 for which bookings are valid for travel till May 16.



