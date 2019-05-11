GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

Bookings under GoAir offer can be made till May 15, 2019

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 15, 2019, according to the airline's official website, goair.in. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata starting from Rs. 2,765, according to GoAir's website. The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations.

Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

From Via To Fare starting at Ahmedabad Kolkata Patna Rs 3,948 Lucknow Ahmedabad Pune Rs 3,600 Lucknow Ahmedabad Jaipur Rs 3,554 Ahmedabad Delhi Ranchi Rs 3,569 Chennai Ahmedabad Lucknow Rs 4,031 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Port Blair Chennai Ahmedabad Rs 5,486 Delhi Hyderabad Kochi Rs 3,548 Ranchi Delhi Ahmedabad Rs 3,548 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 4,930 Kannur Chennai Pune Rs 3,839 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Goa Rs 3,782 Delhi Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 4,111 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Bengaluru Rs 4,053 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Chandigarh Rs 4,069 Kannur Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 3,788 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 3,618 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Pune Rs 3,546 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Jaipur Hyderabad Bengaluru Rs 3,222 Guwahati Kolkata Hyderabad Rs 2,765

Given below are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:

From Via To Fare starting at Phuket Bengaluru Goa Rs 7,563 Phuket Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 9,951 Malé Bengaluru Nagpur Rs 7,000 Phuket Bengaluru Ahmedabad Rs 8,264 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Phuket Rs 7,684

In a separate offer, GoAir is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 for which bookings are valid for travel till May 16.

