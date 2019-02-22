NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,899 Rupees

GoAir's sale is valid for travel between March 1, 2019 and November 3, 2019, according to the airline's website.

Aviation | | Updated: February 22, 2019 15:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,899 Rupees

Bookings under GoAir's sale offer can be made till February 23, 2019.


GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,899 and Rs 5,099, respectively in a promotional sale offer, said the airline on its official website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till February 23, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 1, 2019 and November 3, 2019, according to the airline's website- goair.in. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at Rs. 1,899 for travel between March 11 and March 31, 2019. Tickets from Kannur to Bengaluru start at Rs 1,999 for same travel dates. Tickets from Chennai to Kannur start at Rs 2,399 for travel between March 4 and March 31, 2019, according to airline's website.

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
BengaluruKannurMar 11 - Mar 31Rs 1,899
KannurBengaluruMar 11 - Mar 31Rs 1,999
ChennaiKannurMar 04 - Mar 31Rs 2,399
AhmedabadKochiMar 04 - Mar 31Rs 2,699
KannurChennaiMar 04 - Mar 24Rs 2,699
KannurHyderabadMar 11 - Mar 21Rs 3,199
HyderabadKannurMar 04 - Mar 24Rs 3,499
Port BlairMumbaiSep 30 - Nov 3Rs 6,599

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

GoAir's offer on international flight tickets

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
MalÃ©BengaluruApr 1 - Apr 28$99
MalÃ©MumbaiApr 1 - May 5$125
MalÃ©DelhiMar 04 - Mar 31$179
PhuketBengaluruMar 11 - Mar 31฿3299
PhuketDelhiMar 04 - Mar 31฿4299
PhuketMumbaiMar 04 - Mar 31฿4599
BengaluruMalÃ©Apr 8 - Apr 30Rs 5,099
BengaluruPhuketApr 1 - Apr 30Rs 6,399
MumbaiMalÃ©Mar 01 - Apr 4Rs 7,499
DelhiPhuketMar 04 - Mar 17Rs 8,299
DelhiMalÃ©Mar 11 - Mar 31Rs 8,899
MumbaiPhuketMar 11 - Mar 31Rs 9,899

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. The offer, which is valid till February 25, 2019, is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections for one-way and return journeys, according to Jet Airways' official website- jetairways.com. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAir offerGoAir Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aero IndiaUNSCEPFOLive TVIndus Water TreatyWorld CupHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HAnupriya PatelShreyas IyerHafiz SaeedOppo F11 ProNote 7Realme 3

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top