GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,899 Rupees

Bookings under GoAir's sale offer can be made till February 23, 2019.

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,899 and Rs 5,099, respectively in a promotional sale offer, said the airline on its official website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till February 23, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 1, 2019 and November 3, 2019, according to the airline's website- goair.in. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at Rs. 1,899 for travel between March 11 and March 31, 2019. Tickets from Kannur to Bengaluru start at Rs 1,999 for same travel dates. Tickets from Chennai to Kannur start at Rs 2,399 for travel between March 4 and March 31, 2019, according to airline's website.

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Bengaluru Kannur Mar 11 - Mar 31 Rs 1,899 Kannur Bengaluru Mar 11 - Mar 31 Rs 1,999 Chennai Kannur Mar 04 - Mar 31 Rs 2,399 Ahmedabad Kochi Mar 04 - Mar 31 Rs 2,699 Kannur Chennai Mar 04 - Mar 24 Rs 2,699 Kannur Hyderabad Mar 11 - Mar 21 Rs 3,199 Hyderabad Kannur Mar 04 - Mar 24 Rs 3,499 Port Blair Mumbai Sep 30 - Nov 3 Rs 6,599 (As mentioned on GoAir's website)

GoAir's offer on international flight tickets

From To Travel Period Fare starting at MalÃ© Bengaluru Apr 1 - Apr 28 $99 MalÃ© Mumbai Apr 1 - May 5 $125 MalÃ© Delhi Mar 04 - Mar 31 $179 Phuket Bengaluru Mar 11 - Mar 31 ฿3299 Phuket Delhi Mar 04 - Mar 31 ฿4299 Phuket Mumbai Mar 04 - Mar 31 ฿4599 Bengaluru MalÃ© Apr 8 - Apr 30 Rs 5,099 Bengaluru Phuket Apr 1 - Apr 30 Rs 6,399 Mumbai MalÃ© Mar 01 - Apr 4 Rs 7,499 Delhi Phuket Mar 04 - Mar 17 Rs 8,299 Delhi MalÃ© Mar 11 - Mar 31 Rs 8,899 Mumbai Phuket Mar 11 - Mar 31 Rs 9,899

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. The offer, which is valid till February 25, 2019, is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections for one-way and return journeys, according to Jet Airways' official website- jetairways.com.