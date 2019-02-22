GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,899 Rupees

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,899 and Rs 5,099, respectively in a promotional sale offer, said the airline on its official website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till February 23, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 1, 2019 and November 3, 2019, according to the airline's website- goair.in. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.
GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets
Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at Rs. 1,899 for travel between March 11 and March 31, 2019. Tickets from Kannur to Bengaluru start at Rs 1,999 for same travel dates. Tickets from Chennai to Kannur start at Rs 2,399 for travel between March 4 and March 31, 2019, according to airline's website.
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Bengaluru
|Kannur
|Mar 11 - Mar 31
|Rs 1,899
|Kannur
|Bengaluru
|Mar 11 - Mar 31
|Rs 1,999
|Chennai
|Kannur
|Mar 04 - Mar 31
|Rs 2,399
|Ahmedabad
|Kochi
|Mar 04 - Mar 31
|Rs 2,699
|Kannur
|Chennai
|Mar 04 - Mar 24
|Rs 2,699
|Kannur
|Hyderabad
|Mar 11 - Mar 21
|Rs 3,199
|Hyderabad
|Kannur
|Mar 04 - Mar 24
|Rs 3,499
|Port Blair
|Mumbai
|Sep 30 - Nov 3
|Rs 6,599
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
GoAir's offer on international flight tickets
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|MalÃ©
|Bengaluru
|Apr 1 - Apr 28
|$99
|MalÃ©
|Mumbai
|Apr 1 - May 5
|$125
|MalÃ©
|Delhi
|Mar 04 - Mar 31
|$179
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Mar 11 - Mar 31
|฿3299
|Phuket
|Delhi
|Mar 04 - Mar 31
|฿4299
|Phuket
|Mumbai
|Mar 04 - Mar 31
|฿4599
|Bengaluru
|MalÃ©
|Apr 8 - Apr 30
|Rs 5,099
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|Apr 1 - Apr 30
|Rs 6,399
|Mumbai
|MalÃ©
|Mar 01 - Apr 4
|Rs 7,499
|Delhi
|Phuket
|Mar 04 - Mar 17
|Rs 8,299
|Delhi
|MalÃ©
|Mar 11 - Mar 31
|Rs 8,899
|Mumbai
|Phuket
|Mar 11 - Mar 31
|Rs 9,899
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. The offer, which is valid till February 25, 2019, is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections for one-way and return journeys, according to Jet Airways' official website- jetairways.com.