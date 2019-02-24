GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,799 Rupees, Details Here

Bookings under GoAir's sale offer can be made till February 26, 2019

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 5,099, respectively in a sale offer, said the airline on its website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till February 26, 2019, according to the carrier's website. The sale is valid for travel between March 25, 2019 and December 31, 2019. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Kannur-Bengaluru route starting at Rs. 1,799 for travel between April 1 and April 15, 2019. Tickets from Ahmedabad to Kochi start at Rs. 2,499. Flight ticket on Mumbai-Port Blair route start at Rs. 6,999 for travel between April 1 and April 30, 2019.

Domestic destinations