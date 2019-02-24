GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,799 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 5,099, respectively in a sale offer, said the airline on its website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till February 26, 2019, according to the carrier's website. The sale is valid for travel between March 25, 2019 and December 31, 2019. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.
Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Kannur-Bengaluru route starting at Rs. 1,799 for travel between April 1 and April 15, 2019. Tickets from Ahmedabad to Kochi start at Rs. 2,499. Flight ticket on Mumbai-Port Blair route start at Rs. 6,999 for travel between April 1 and April 30, 2019.
Domestic destinations
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Port Blair
|Mumbai
|Nov 11 - Dec-31
|₹6,599
|Ahmedabad
|Kochi
|Apr 01 - Apr 30
|₹2,499
|Kannur
|Bengaluru
|Apr 01 - Apr 15
|₹1,799
|Mumbai
|Port blair
|Apr 01 - Apr 30
|₹6,999
International destinations
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Delhi
|Malé
|Apr 1 - Apr 28
|₹8,799
|Malé
|Bengaluru
|May 06 - Jun 02
|$99
|Malé
|Delhi
|Apr 01 - May 05
|$175
|Malé
|Mumbai
|May 06 - Jun 09
|$125
|Phuket
|Delhi
|Apr 01 - May-05
|4,199 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Apr-01-Apr 28
|3,199 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Mumbai
|Apr 01 - May-05
|4,499 Thai bahts
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|May 01 - May 31
|₹6,399
|Bengaluru
|Male
|May 06 - May 31
|₹5,099
|Mumbai
|Malé
|Apr 09 - May 07
|₹7,399
|Delhi
|Phuket
|Mar 25 - May 05
|₹8,199
|Mumbai
|Phuket
|Apr 01-Apr 30
|₹9,799
Meanwhile, Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets in a special promotional sale scheme, said the airline on Thursday. The offer on flight tickets is valid till February 25, 2019.
Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1389.76 lakhs as against 1171.76 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year , according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.