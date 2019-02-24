NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Aviation

GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,799 Rupees, Details Here

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Kannur-Bengaluru route starting at Rs. 1,799 for travel between April 1 and April 15.

Aviation | Updated: February 24, 2019 13:20 IST
GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 5,099, respectively in a sale offer, said the airline on its website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till February 26, 2019, according to the carrier's website. The sale is valid for travel between March 25, 2019 and December 31, 2019.  However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Kannur-Bengaluru route starting at Rs. 1,799 for travel between April 1 and April 15, 2019. Tickets from Ahmedabad to Kochi start at Rs. 2,499. Flight ticket on Mumbai-Port Blair route start at Rs. 6,999 for travel between April 1 and April 30, 2019.

Domestic destinations

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
Port BlairMumbaiNov 11 - Dec-31₹6,599
AhmedabadKochiApr 01 - Apr 30₹2,499
KannurBengaluruApr 01 - Apr 15₹1,799
MumbaiPort blairApr 01 - Apr 30₹6,999

International destinations

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
DelhiMaléApr 1 - Apr 28₹8,799
MaléBengaluruMay 06 - Jun 02$99
MaléDelhiApr 01 - May 05$175
MaléMumbaiMay 06 - Jun 09$125
PhuketDelhiApr 01 - May-054,199 Thai bahts
PhuketBengaluruApr-01-Apr 283,199 Thai bahts
PhuketMumbaiApr 01 - May-054,499 Thai bahts
BengaluruPhuketMay 01 - May 31₹6,399
BengaluruMaleMay 06 - May 31₹5,099
MumbaiMaléApr 09 - May 07₹7,399
DelhiPhuketMar 25 - May 05₹8,199
MumbaiPhuketApr 01-Apr 30₹9,799

 

Meanwhile, Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets in a special promotional sale scheme, said the airline on Thursday. The offer on flight tickets is valid till February 25, 2019.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1389.76 lakhs as against 1171.76 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year , according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

