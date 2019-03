GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,699 Rupees

GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,699 and Rs 5,099 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between March 16, 2019 and December 31, 2019 - can be made till March 19, 2019, the carrier said on its website. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

GoAir's offer on domestic flight ticket bookings

Under this offer, the lowest flight ticket is available on Ahmedabad-Hyderabad route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,699, applicable on travel between April 8 and April 21, 2019. Tickets for a journey from Mumbai to Kochi start at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999, according to the airline's website.

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Delhi Ranchi Mar 25 - Mar 31 Rs 2,099 Delhi Ranchi May 06 - May 12 Rs 2,099 Delhi Ranchi May 13 - May 26 Rs 2,099 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Mar 16 - Mar 31 Rs 1,899 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Apr 01 - Apr 21 Rs 1,899 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Apr 29 - May 12 Rs 1,899 Hyderabad Ahmedabad May 13 - May 26 Rs 1,899 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Jun 03 - Jun 16 Rs 1,899 Kochi Ahmedabad Mar 18 - Mar 31 Rs 2,299 Kochi Ahmedabad Apr 01 - Apr 14 Rs 2,299 Kochi Ahmedabad Apr 15 - May 05 Rs 2,299 Kochi Ahmedabad Apr 29 - May 12 Rs 2,299 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Apr 08 - Apr 14 Rs 1,699 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Apr 15 - Apr 21 Rs 1,699 Bengaluru Port Blair Mar 16 - Mar 24 Rs 4,099 Bengaluru Port Blair Mar 25 - Apr 07 Rs 4,099 Bengaluru Port Blair Apr 08 - Apr 21 Rs 4,099 Bengaluru Port Blair May 10 - Jun 01 Rs 4,099 Mumbai Kochi Mar 25 - Mar 31 Rs 1,999 Mumbai Kochi Apr 01 - Apr 28 Rs 1,999 Mumbai Kochi May 06 - May 31 Rs 1,999 Mumbai Kochi Jun 03 - Jun 30 Rs 1,999 Ahmedabad Kochi Mar 16 - Mar 31 Rs 2,699 Ahmedabad Kochi Apr 01 - Apr 30 Rs 2,499 Ahmedabad Kochi May 08 - May 20 Rs 2,499 Ahmedabad Kochi Jun 07 - Jun 30 Rs 2,499 Bengaluru Kannur Mar 16 - Mar 31 Rs 1,899 Kannur Bengaluru Mar 16 -Mar 31 Rs 1,999 Kannur Bengaluru Apr 01 - Apr 15 Rs 1,799 Kannur Chennai Mar 16 - Mar 24 Rs 2,699 Kannur Hyderabad Mar 16 - Mar 31 Rs 3,199 Mumbai Port Blair Mar 16 - Mar 31 Rs 7,199 Mumbai Port Blair Apr -1 - Apr 30 Rs 6,999 Mumbai Port Blair May 06 - May 31 Rs 6,999 Mumbai Port Blair Jun 10 - Jun 30 Rs 6,999 Mumbai Port Blair Jul 08 - Jul 31 Rs 6,799 Mumbai Port Blair Aug 08 - Sep 31 Rs 6,799 Mumbai Port Blair Sep 01 - Sep 30 Rs 6,799 Chennai Kannur Mar 16 - Mar 31 Rs 2,399 Hyderabad Kannur Mar 16 - Mar 24 Rs 3,499 Port Blair Mumbai Sep 30 - Nov 03 Rs 6,599 Port Blair Mumbai Nov 11 - Dec 31 Rs 6,599

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

GoAir's offer on international flight tickets

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Bengaluru Male Apr 08 - Apr 30 Rs 5,099 Bengaluru Male May 06 - May 31 Rs 5,099 Bengaluru Male Jun 10 - Jun 30 Rs 5,099 Bengaluru Male Jul 08 - Jul 31 Rs 5,099 Bengaluru Phuket Apr 01 - Apr 30 Rs 6,399 Bengaluru Phuket May 01 - May 31 Rs 6,399 Bengaluru Phuket Jun 01 - Jun 30 Rs 6,399 Bengaluru Phuket Jul 01 - Jul 31 Rs 6,299 Bengaluru Phuket Aug 01 - Aug 31 Rs 6,299 Bengaluru Phuket Sep 01- Sep 30 Rs 6,299 Delhi Male Mar 16 - Mar 31 Rs 8,899 Delhi Male Apr 01 - Apr 28 Rs 8,799 Delhi Male May 06 - Jun 02 Rs 8,799 Delhi Male Jun 03 - Jun 30 Rs 8,799 Delhi Male Jul 01 - Aug 05 Rs 8,699 Delhi Phuket Mar 16 - Mar 17 Rs 8,299 Delhi Phuket Mar 25 - May 05 Rs 8,199 Delhi Phuket May 06 - Jun 02 Rs 8,199 Delhi Phuket Jun 03 - Jun 30 Rs 8,199 Delhi Phuket Jul 01 - Aug 05 Rs 8,099 Delhi Phuket Aug 05 - Sep 01 Rs 8,099 Delhi Phuket Sep 01 - Sep 30 Rs 8,099 Mumbai Male Mar 16 - Mar 31 Rs 7,499 Mumbai Male Apr 09 - May 07 Rs 7,399 Mumbai Male May 14 - Jun 04 Rs 7,399 Mumbai Male Jun 11 - Jun 25 Rs 7,399 Mumbai Male Jul 08 - Aug 12 Rs 7,299 Mumbai Male Aug 19 - Sep 09 Rs 7,299 Mumbai Phuket Mar 16 - Mar 31 Rs 9,899 Mumbai Phuket Apr 01 - Apr 30 Rs 9,799 Mumbai Phuket May 06 - May 31 Rs 9,799 Mumbai Phuket Jun 10 - Jun 30 Rs 9,799 Mumbai Phuket Jul 08 - Jul 31 Rs 9,699 Mumbai Phuket Aug 15 - Sep 30 Rs 9,699 Malé Bengaluru Apr 01 - Apr 28 $99 Malé Bengaluru May 06 - June 02 $99 Malé Bengaluru Jul 01 - Jul 28 $89 Malé Bengaluru Aug 05 - Sep 01 $89 Malé Bengaluru Sep 02 - Oct 06 $89 Malé Delhi Mar 16 - Mar 31 $179 Malé Delhi Apr 01 - May 05 $175 Malé Delhi May 06 - Jun 02 $175 Malé Delhi Jun 01 - Jun 28 $169 Malé Delhi Jul 29 - Sep 01 $169 Malé Delhi Sep 02 - Oct 06 $169 Malé Delhi Oct 14 - Nov 03 $179 Malé Mumbai Apr 01 - May 05 $125 Malé Mumbai May 06 - Jun 09 $125 Malé Mumbai Jul 01 - Jul 28 $119 Malé Mumbai Jul 29 - Aug 18 $119 Malé Mumbai Sep 23 - Oct 13 $119 Malé Mumbai Oct 07 - Nov 24 $119 Phuket Delhi Mar 16 - Mar 31 4299 Thai bahts Phuket Delhi Apr 01 - May 05 4199 Thai bahts Phuket Delhi May 06 - Jun 02 4199 Thai bahts Phuket Delhi Jun 03 - Jun 30 4199 Thai bahts Phuket Delhi Jul 01 - Aug 05 4099 Thai bahts Phuket Bengaluru Mar 16 - Mar 31 3299 Thai bahts Phuket Bengaluru Apr 01 - Apr 28 3199 Thai bahts Phuket Bengaluru May 06 - Jun 02 3199 Thai bahts Phuket Bengaluru Jun 03 - Jun 30 3199 Thai bahts Phuket Bengaluru Jul 01 - Aug 05 3099 Thai bahts Phuket Mumbai Mar 16 - Mar 31 4599 Thai bahts Phuket Mumbai Apr 01 - May 05 4499 Thai bahts Phuket Mumbai May 06 - Jun 02 4499 Thai bahts Phuket Mumbai Jun 03 - Jun 30 4499 Thai bahts Phuket Mumbai Jun 01 - Aug 05 4399 Thai bahts

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo on Friday announced three new routes and fourteen additional domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,073. The new flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Chennai-Raipur, Hyderabad-Gorakhpur and Kolkata-Gorakhpur routes, starting from April, 2019, stated the airline in a press release.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.