GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,418 Rupees

The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on February 9, 2018, said the airline on its official website- goair.in.

Aviation | | Updated: February 07, 2019 18:27 IST
Passenger carrier GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,418 and Rs 6,738 respectively in a special 'Valentine's Day' sale offer. The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on February 9, 2018, said the airline on its official website- goair.in. This special sale is valid for travel between February 14, 2019 and February 17, 2019. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets

 The cheapest flight ticket is available on Mumbai-Goa route starting at Rs 1,418. Tickets from Ahmedabad to Jaipur start at Rs 1,547.

FromToFare Starting at
AhmedabadJaipurRs 1,546
 GoaRs 1,830
 KochiRs 2,300
FromToFare Starting at
BengaluruPort BlairRs 3,999
FromToFare Starting at
MumbaiGoaRs 1,418
 KochiRs 1,997
 JaipurRs 2,200
 Port BlairRs 8,539
FromToFare Starting at
KolkataJaipurRs 2,998
FromToFare Starting at
DelhiSrinagarRs 2,040
FromToFare Starting at
HyderabadGoaRs 1,833
FromToFare Starting at
ChandigarhSrinagarRs 1,784

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

GoAir's offer on international flight tickets

The cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Phuket route starting at Rs 6,738. Tickets from Mumbai to Male start at Rs 7,999.

FromToFare Starting at
BengaluruPhuketRs 6,738
FromToFare Starting at
MumbaiMaleRs 7,999
 PhuketRs 9,693
FromToFare Starting at
DelhiPhuketRs 9,177

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 in a special promotional sale offer. The booking period of IndiGo's flight ticket offer ends on February 9, 2018, said the airline on its official website- goindigo.in. SpiceJet is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 and Rs 3,699, respectively in a limited-period offer. 

GoAir valentine's offerGoAir Sale

