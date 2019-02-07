GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,418 Rupees

Passenger carrier GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,418 and Rs 6,738 respectively in a special 'Valentine's Day' sale offer. The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on February 9, 2018, said the airline on its official website- goair.in. This special sale is valid for travel between February 14, 2019 and February 17, 2019. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.
GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets
The cheapest flight ticket is available on Mumbai-Goa route starting at Rs 1,418. Tickets from Ahmedabad to Jaipur start at Rs 1,547.
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Rs 1,546
|Goa
|Rs 1,830
|Kochi
|Rs 2,300
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Bengaluru
|Port Blair
|Rs 3,999
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Mumbai
|Goa
|Rs 1,418
|Kochi
|Rs 1,997
|Jaipur
|Rs 2,200
|Port Blair
|Rs 8,539
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Kolkata
|Jaipur
|Rs 2,998
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|Rs 2,040
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Hyderabad
|Goa
|Rs 1,833
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Chandigarh
|Srinagar
|Rs 1,784
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
GoAir's offer on international flight tickets
The cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Phuket route starting at Rs 6,738. Tickets from Mumbai to Male start at Rs 7,999.
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|Rs 6,738
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Mumbai
|Male
|Rs 7,999
|Phuket
|Rs 9,693
|From
|To
|Fare Starting at
|Delhi
|Phuket
|Rs 9,177
Meanwhile, rival IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 in a special promotional sale offer. The booking period of IndiGo's flight ticket offer ends on February 9, 2018, said the airline on its official website- goindigo.in. SpiceJet is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 and Rs 3,699, respectively in a limited-period offer.