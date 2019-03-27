NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,415 Rupees

GoAir's offer: Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between April 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019 - can be made till April 1, 2019.

Aviation | | Updated: March 27, 2019 14:54 IST
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,415 in a limited-period sale, according to airline's official Twitter handle - @goairlinesindia. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between April 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019 - can be made till April 1, 2019, the carrier said on its website - goair.in. GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Given below are the ticket prices available on various routes under GoAir's offer:

Under GoAir's latest offer, the lowest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,415. Tickets for a journey from Bengaluru to Nagpur start at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,795, according to the airline's website.

FromToFare starting at
AhmedabadHyderabadRs 1,666
AhmedabadKochiRs 2,300
BengaluruKannurRs 1,415
BengaluruNagpurRs 1,795
ChennaiAhmedabadRs 2,881
ChennaiKannurRs 1,982
HyderabadAhmedabadRs 1,998
HyderabadKannurRs 3,057
KannurBengaluruRs 1,796
KannurChennaiRs 2,426
KannurHyderabadRs 2,973
KochiAhmedabadRs 2,299

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,165, according to the official website of the airline - jetairways.com. Passengers can book flight tickets to 37 domestic destinations. Additionally, the airline is also offering 10 per cent off on flight bookings for more than 4 or more passengers traveling together. 



