GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,415 Rupees

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,415 in a limited-period sale, according to airline's official Twitter handle - @goairlinesindia. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between April 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019 - can be made till April 1, 2019, the carrier said on its website - goair.in. GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Given below are the ticket prices available on various routes under GoAir's offer:

Under GoAir's latest offer, the lowest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,415. Tickets for a journey from Bengaluru to Nagpur start at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,795, according to the airline's website.

From To Fare starting at Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 1,666 Ahmedabad Kochi Rs 2,300 Bengaluru Kannur Rs 1,415 Bengaluru Nagpur Rs 1,795 Chennai Ahmedabad Rs 2,881 Chennai Kannur Rs 1,982 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Rs 1,998 Hyderabad Kannur Rs 3,057 Kannur Bengaluru Rs 1,796 Kannur Chennai Rs 2,426 Kannur Hyderabad Rs 2,973 Kochi Ahmedabad Rs 2,299

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,165, according to the official website of the airline - jetairways.com. Passengers can book flight tickets to 37 domestic destinations. Additionally, the airline is also offering 10 per cent off on flight bookings for more than 4 or more passengers traveling together.

