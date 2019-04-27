GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,375, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,375 in a limited-period sale, according to airline's official website- goair.in. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till October 6, 2019 - can be made till May 2, 2019, the carrier said. Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bagdogra-Guwahati route starting at a price of Rs 1,375. Flight tickets on Ahmedabad-Jaipur route is priced at Rs 1,499, according to GoAir's portal. The announcement by GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily.
Given below are the ticket prices available on various routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Jul 15 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,348
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 -31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|Till June 2019
|₹ 1,375
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,938
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|Aug 12 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,750
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|Till June 2019
|₹ 1,649
|Guwahati
|Delhi
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,377
|Kochi
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,478
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,201
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Till June 2019
|₹ 5,500
|Patna
|Bengaluru
|Till June 2019
|₹ 5,050
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 18, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Jul 03 - 09, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|Jul 08 - 21, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Aug 03 - 9, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|May 20 - 26, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,212
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Oct 01 - 06, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Goa
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Mumbai
|Jammu
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Aug 12 -31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Jul 01 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,299
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Jun 03 -16, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|May 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Patna
|May 01 - 12, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|May 01 -12, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Aug 06 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Delhi
|Leh
|Jul 22 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,999
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Jun 17 -30, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Aug 01 - 25, 2019
|₹ 2,899
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Aug 06 - 12, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 08 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Aug 01 -12, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Delhi
|Patna
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Goa
|Bengaluru
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|May 06 - 19, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Port Blair
|Bengaluru
|Jun 01 - 16, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Aug 01 - Sep 30, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,399
|Patna
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,299
|Patna
|Delhi
|May 06 - 12, 2019
|₹ 2,499
|Pune
|Kolkata
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 3,899
|Srinagar
|Mumbai
|May 01 - 12, 2019
|₹ 6,999
|Leh
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 6,599
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,099
|Bagdogra
|Delhi
|Jul 08 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Leh
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 5,999
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,499
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|May 03 - 23, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,199
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
In a separate offer, GoAir is offering connecting flights on domestic and international sectors at a starting all-inclusive ticket price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 1, 2019, said the private carrier.
Earlier, GoAir also announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. GoAir's new flights will connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Jaipur and Chandigarh, among others. While, Delhi will be connected with Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Kochi.
