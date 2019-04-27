NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,375, Details Here

GoAir's new offer: Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till October 6, 2019 - can be made till May 2, 2019, GoAir said.

Aviation | | Updated: April 27, 2019 13:32 IST
Flight tickets on Ahmedabad-Jaipur route is priced at Rs 1,499, according to GoAir.


GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,375 in a limited-period sale, according to airline's official website- goair.in. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till October 6, 2019 - can be made till May 2, 2019, the carrier said. Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bagdogra-Guwahati route starting at a price of Rs 1,375. Flight tickets on Ahmedabad-Jaipur route is priced at Rs 1,499, according to GoAir's portal. The announcement by GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily.

Given below are the ticket prices available on various routes under GoAir's offer:

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
AhmedabadBengaluruJul 15 - 18, 2019₹ 2,599
AhmedabadChennaiTill June 2019₹ 3,348
AhmedabadMumbaiJul 01 -31, 2019₹ 1,899
BagdograGuwahatiTill June 2019₹ 1,375
BengaluruAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 3,938
BengaluruPatnaAug 12 - 31, 2019₹ 3,799
ChennaiAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 3,750
GuwahatiBagdograTill June 2019₹ 1,649
GuwahatiDelhiTill June 2019₹ 4,377
KochiAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 4,478
KolkataDelhiTill June 2019₹ 4,201
KolkataMumbaiTill June 2019₹ 5,500
PatnaBengaluruTill June 2019₹ 5,050
AhmedabadMumbaiAug 05 - 18, 2019₹ 1,799
AhmedabadHyderabadAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,799
AhmedabadJaipurJul 03 - 09, 2019₹ 1,499
BhubaneswarMumbaiJul 08 - 21, 2019₹ 3,799
BengaluruLucknowAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,799
BengaluruLucknowAug 03 - 9, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiBengaluruMay 20 - 26, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiBengaluruJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiBhubaneswarAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 3,099
KolkataPuneTill June 2019₹ 4,212
MumbaiKochiOct 01 - 06, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiGoaJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 1,999
MumbaiJammuJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 4,099
KolkataBhubaneswarAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
KolkataGuwahatiAug 12 -31, 2019₹ 1,799
KolkataPatnaJul 01 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 1,899
KolkataPuneJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,299
KolkataPuneAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,199
KochiMumbaiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiJammuJun 03 -16, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiJammuMay 01 - 31, 2019₹ 2,599
DelhiJammuAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiPatnaMay 01 - 12, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiRanchiMay 01 -12, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiRanchiAug 06 - 18, 2019₹ 2,199
DelhiLehJul 22 - 28, 2019₹ 4,999
DelhiBagdograAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiMumbaiJun 17 -30, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiKolkataAug 01 - 25, 2019₹ 2,899
DelhiAhmedabadAug 06 - 12, 2019₹ 1,699
DelhiAhmedabadJul 08 - 28, 2019₹ 1,799
KochiMumbaiAug 01 -12, 2019₹ 1,899
DelhiPatnaJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiSrinagarJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 3,199
GoaBengaluruAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
GoaMumbaiAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
GoaHyderabadMay 06 - 19, 2019₹ 2,999
GoaHyderabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,199
Port BlairBengaluruJun 01 - 16, 2019₹ 4,099
LucknowBengaluruAug 01 - Sep 30, 2019₹ 2,599
LucknowDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,499
LucknowDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,399
PatnaDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,299
PatnaDelhiMay 06 - 12, 2019₹ 2,499
PuneKolkataJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 3,899
SrinagarMumbaiMay 01 - 12, 2019₹ 6,999
LehDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 6,599
HyderabadAhmedabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,099
BagdograDelhiJul 08 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 2,999
LehDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 5,999
HyderabadLucknowJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,499
HyderabadKolkataMay 03 - 23, 2019₹ 2,799
GoaHyderabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,199

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

In a separate offer, GoAir is offering connecting flights on domestic and international sectors at a starting all-inclusive ticket price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 1, 2019, said the private carrier. 

Earlier, GoAir also announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. GoAir's new flights will connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Jaipur and Chandigarh, among others. While, Delhi will be connected with Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Kochi.



