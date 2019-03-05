GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees, Details Here

Bookings under GoAir's sale offer can be made till March 7, 2019.

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till March 7, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 8, 2019 and October 16, 2019, said the carrier. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Here are key details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight ticket bookings:

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Nagpur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019. Tickets from Mumbai to Bengaluru start at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799, according to GoAir's website.