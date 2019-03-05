GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till March 7, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 8, 2019 and October 16, 2019, said the carrier. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.
Here are key details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight ticket bookings:
Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Nagpur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019. Tickets from Mumbai to Bengaluru start at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799, according to GoAir's website.
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Mumbai
|Port Blair
|Jul 08 - Jul 31
|₹6,799
|Ahmedabad
|Lucknow
|Mar 24 - Mar 31
|₹2,399
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|Mar 08 - Mar 31
|₹2,199
|Bengaluru
|Nagpur
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|₹1,199
|Bengaluru
|Ranchi
|Apr 01 - Apr 21
|₹3,399
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Mar 01 - Mar 14
|₹1,799
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|₹2,299
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|Apr 01 - Apr 28
|₹ 2,099
|Nagpur
|Pune
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|₹2,699
|Pune
|Nagpur
|Apr 01 - Apr 14
|₹ 2,599
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|Aug 01 - Aug 31
|₹6,299
|Bengaluru
|Male
|Aug 12 - Aug 31
|₹4,999
|Mumbai
|Phuket
|Jul 08 - Jul 31
|₹9,699
|Mumbai
|Male
|Jul 08 - Aug 12
|₹7,299
|Delhi
|Phuket
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|₹8,099
|Delhi
|Male
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|₹8,699
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|3,099 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|4,099 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - Aug 05
|4,399 Thai bahts
|Male
|Bengaluru
|Sep 02 - Oct 06
|$89
|Male
|Mumbai
|Sep 23 - Oct 13
|$119
|Male
|Delhi
|Jul 29 - Sep 01
|$169
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
Meanwhile, IndiGo is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399 respectively in a special "Holi sale", said the carrier in a statement on Tuesday.