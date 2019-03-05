NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir's sale is valid for travel between March 8, 2019 and October 16, 2019.

Aviation | | Updated: March 05, 2019 21:06 IST
Bookings under GoAir's sale offer can be made till March 7, 2019.


GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till March 7, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 8, 2019 and October 16, 2019, said the carrier.  However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Here are key details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight ticket bookings:

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Nagpur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019. Tickets from Mumbai to Bengaluru start at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799, according to GoAir's website.

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
MumbaiPort BlairJul 08 - Jul 31₹6,799
AhmedabadLucknowMar 24 - Mar 31₹2,399
BengaluruGoaMar 08 - Mar 31₹2,199
BengaluruNagpurApr 01 - Apr 14₹1,199
BengaluruRanchiApr 01 - Apr 21₹3,399
MumbaiBengaluruMar 01 - Mar 14₹1,799
MumbaiNagpurApr 01 - Apr 14₹2,299
NagpurBengaluruApr 01 - Apr 28₹ 2,099
NagpurPuneApr 01 - Apr 14₹2,699
PuneNagpurApr 01 - Apr 14₹ 2,599

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
BengaluruPhuketAug 01 - Aug 31₹6,299
BengaluruMaleAug 12 - Aug 31₹4,999
MumbaiPhuketJul 08 - Jul 31₹9,699
MumbaiMaleJul 08 - Aug 12₹7,299
DelhiPhuketJul 01 - Aug 05₹8,099
DelhiMaleJul 01 - Aug 05₹8,699
PhuketBengaluruJul 01 - Aug 053,099 Thai bahts
PhuketDelhiJul 01 - Aug 054,099 Thai bahts
PhuketMumbaiJul 01 - Aug 054,399 Thai bahts
MaleBengaluruSep 02 - Oct 06$89
MaleMumbaiSep 23 - Oct 13$119
MaleDelhiJul 29 - Sep 01$169

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Meanwhile, IndiGo is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399 respectively in a special "Holi sale", said the carrier in a statement on Tuesday.

