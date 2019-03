GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,099 Rupees

Under GoAir's sale, the travel dates vary from destination to destination.

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099 and Rs 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between March 2, 2019 and September 1, 2019 - can be made till March 4, 2019, the carrier said on its website. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Here are key details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight ticket bookings:

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bagdogra-Guwahati route starting from Rs 1,099, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019. Tickets for a journey from Bhubaneshwar to Kolkata start at Rs 1,599, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019, according to the airline's website.

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Ahmedabad Lucknow Mar 04 - Mar 17 Rs 2,599 Bagdogra Guwahati Apr 01 - Apr 14 Rs 1,099 Bengaluru Goa Mar 08 - Mar 31 Rs 2,199 Bengaluru Nagpur Mar 02 - Mar 31 Rs 2,199 Bengaluru Ranchi Mar 02 - Mar 22 Rs 3,399 Bhubaneshwar Kolkata Apr 01 - Apr 14 Rs 1,599 Guwahati Bagdogra Mar 30 - Apr 07 Rs 1,299 Kannur Mumbai Mar 02 - Mar 24 Rs 3,399 Mumbai Bengaluru Mar 17 - Mar 31 Rs 2,499 Mumbai Kannur Mar 02 - Mar 31 Rs 3,399 Mumbai Nagpur Mar 17 - Mar 31 Rs 2,499 Chennai Pune Mar 09 - Mar 24 Rs 3,699 Kannur Bengaluru Mar 02 - Mar 24 Rs 1,999 Nagpur Pune Mar 02 - Mar 24 Rs 2,899 Pune Ahmedabad Mar 02 - Mar 31 Rs 2,299 Pune Nagpur Mar 17 - Mar 31 Rs 2,799 Ranchi Bengaluru Mar 09 - Mar 24 Rs 3,699 Ahmedabad Kochi Jun 07 - Jun 30 Rs 2,499 Mumbai Port Blair Jun 10 - Jun 30 Rs 6,999

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets: