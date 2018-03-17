GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets Under Rs 1000 Consumers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount on booking via SBI Bank credit cards by using promo code GOSBI10.

41 Shares EMAIL PRINT GoAir's new offer is available till March 20, 2018.



GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets on flying from Chennai to Kochi (starting at Rs 1,120), from Lucknow to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,205), from Chandigarh to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,254), from Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,294), from Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs 1,346), from Leh to Jammu (starting at Rs 1,383), among others.



Terms and conditions of GoAir's new offer:



1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website.



2. Fares are valid across selective fare types, said GoAir.



3. Limited seats are available under this GoAir offer, the airline said.



4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, noted the carrier.



5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.



6. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.



GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 991 on select routes under its new promotional offer. GoAir's new offer is available till March 20, 2018, according to GoAir's official website- goair.in. Consumers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount on booking via SBI Bank credit cards by using promo code GOSBI10. "Enjoy the lowest fares this March. Fly Smart with our fares starting as low as Rs 991. Also get 10% off when you book with your SBI Bank Credit cards by using the promo code GOSBI10", said GoAir on its website.GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets on flying from Chennai to Kochi (starting at Rs 1,120), from Lucknow to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,205), from Chandigarh to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,254), from Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,294), from Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs 1,346), from Leh to Jammu (starting at Rs 1,383), among others.1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website.2. Fares are valid across selective fare types, said GoAir.3. Limited seats are available under this GoAir offer, the airline said.4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, noted the carrier. 5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.6. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.