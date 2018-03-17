GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets Under Rs 1000

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets on flying from Chennai to Kochi (starting at Rs 1,120), from Lucknow to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,205), from Chandigarh to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,254), from Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,294), from Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs 1,346), from Leh to Jammu (starting at Rs 1,383), among others.
Terms and conditions of GoAir's new offer:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website.
2. Fares are valid across selective fare types, said GoAir.
3. Limited seats are available under this GoAir offer, the airline said.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, noted the carrier.
Comments
6. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.