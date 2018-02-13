GoAir Offers Tickets Starting From Rs 991; AirAsia Flight Tickets From Rs 1,300 AirAsia India is also running a BeatTheBudget sale whereby it is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,499 on select routes.

Here are the domestic flight ticket prices of GoAir and AirAsia:



GoAir flight tickets starting from Rs 991



Routes covered under GoAir's domestic flight tickets sale



GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs. 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. GoAir is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates on flying from Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs. 1,299), from Kochi to Bengaluru (starting at Rs. 1,390), from Hyderabad to Chennai (Rs. 1,399), from Kochi to Chennai (starting at Rs. 1,540), from Patna to Ranchi (starting at Rs. 1,560), from Chennai to Kochi (starting at Rs. 1,653), from Hyderabad to Bengaluru (starting at Rs. 1,731), among others.



"Enjoy the lowest fares this February! Fly Smart with our fares starting as low as Rs. 991. Also get 10% off when you book with your HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards by using the promo code GOHDFC10. Hurry, offer valid until February 20th, 2018. Book Now", GoAir said on its website, goair.in.





Terms and conditions of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:



1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir.



2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.



3. Limited seats are available under this offer, GoAir added.



4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.



5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.



6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.



7. This offer is not applicable for infant booking.



AirAsia flight tickets starting from Rs 1,300



AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting at Rs. 1,300 on the Chennai-Bengaluru route. Some flights operated by AirAsia India from Bengaluru to Chennai as well as those from Chennai to Bengaluru later this month were available for booking at Rs. 1,300, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. The all-included flight ticket priced at Rs. 1,300 included fares of Rs. 696 and GST of Rs. 28, according to the AirAsia bookings portal. (AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting at Rs. 1,300 on the Chennai-Bengaluru route.)

AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' sale flight tickets:



Five things to know about AirAsia India's BeatTheBudget sale:



1. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting at Rs. 1,499 on the Bengaluru-Chennai route, according to its website. Among other fares, AirAsia is offering tickets starting at Rs. 1,699 on flights between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, between Ranchi and Bhubaneswar, between Ranchi and Kolkata, between Kochi and Bengaluru, and between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.



2. Bookings under the promotional scheme, AirAsia India said on its website, are open till February 18, 2018. The fares are only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com, the airline noted.



3. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under its BeatTheBudget offer, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."



4. AirAsia India said the fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). "A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card," the airline mentioned. The fares are quoted for "single journey (one-way) only", AirAsia India added.



5. Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees, AirAsia India noted.



