GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets Starting At Rs 726 In Republic Day Sale The travel validity for the tickets booked under the 5-day Republic Day offer stands between March 1 and December 31, 2018

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The booking period for the five-day GoAir's Republic Day offer starts from January 24. Mumbai: Budget carrier GoAir has announced all-inclusive discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 726 across its entire domestic network under a limited period scheme. The travel validity for the tickets booked under the 5-day Republic Day offer, starting mid-night today, stands between March 1 and December 31, 2018, GoAir said in a release today.



The Wadia Group-promoted airline and currently operates over 1544 flights per week to 23 domestic destinations. GoAir offers customers all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 726 to Rs 3,926 as part of its Republic Day bonanza, the release said adding the travel period stands between March 1 and December 31, 2018 while the booking period for the five-day offer starts from January 24.





