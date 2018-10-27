GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees. Routes, Fares And Other Details

GoAir Sale: The booking period of the offer ends on October 28, 2018.

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. The fares under GoAir's offer are applicable on travel from November 12, 2018 to January 31, 2019. The booking period of the offer ends on October 28, 2018, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. The offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Additionally, GoStar member can also avail Rs. 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said.

Looking for a getaway? Time to get Go-ing! #FlySmart at fares starting ₹999*. Travel period: Nov 12, 2018 -Jan 31, 2019

Book now: https://t.co/I904hXTcmd. pic.twitter.com/WtJvsCmd3r — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) October 27, 2018

Under the scheme, the carrier is offering flights originating from Bagdogra at a starting fare of Rs. 999. For flights from Chennai and Guwahati, the fares start from Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,299 respectively, according to the airline's website. Tickets from Lucknow and Patna start from Rs. 1,399, according to GoAir.

Details of GoAir's offer

ORIGIN FARE Ex-Bagdogra Rs 999 Ex-Chennai Rs 1,199 Ex-Guwahati Rs 1,299 Ex-Lucknow Rs 1,399 Ex- Patna Rs 1,399 Ex-Ahmedabad Rs 1,499 Ex-Bengaluru Rs 1,499 Ex-Goa Rs 1,499 Ex-Jammu Rs 1,499 Ex-Ranchi Rs 1,499 Ex-Bhubaneswar Rs 1,599 Ex-Pune Rs 1,599 Ex-Mumbai Rs 1,699 Ex-Hyderabad Rs 1,699 Ex-Nagpur Rs 1,699 Ex-Kolkata Rs 1,799 Ex-Srinagar Rs 1,999 Ex-Delhi Rs 2,199

(Source: goair.in)

Recently, GoAir commenced its international operations nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005.

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888 under a limited-period 'Festive Season Sale'. AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations, which is valid till October 28, 2018.

Domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers in the first eight months of the current calendar year (January to August 2018), as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation. That marked a year-on-year increase of 21.20 per cent in passenger traffic.