Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees. Routes, Fares And Other Details

The fares under GoAir's offer are applicable on travel from November 12, 2018 to January 31, 2019.

Aviation | | Updated: October 27, 2018 11:40 IST
GoAir Sale: The booking period of the offer ends on October 28, 2018.

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. The fares under GoAir's offer are applicable on travel from November 12, 2018 to January 31, 2019. The booking period of the offer ends on October 28, 2018, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. The offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Additionally, GoStar member can also avail Rs. 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said.

Under the scheme, the carrier is offering flights originating from Bagdogra at a starting fare of Rs. 999. For flights from Chennai and Guwahati, the fares start from Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,299 respectively, according to the airline's website. Tickets from Lucknow and Patna start from Rs. 1,399, according to GoAir.

Details of GoAir's offer

ORIGINFARE
Ex-BagdograRs 999
Ex-ChennaiRs 1,199
Ex-GuwahatiRs 1,299
Ex-LucknowRs 1,399
Ex- PatnaRs 1,399
Ex-AhmedabadRs 1,499
Ex-BengaluruRs 1,499
Ex-GoaRs 1,499
Ex-JammuRs 1,499
Ex-RanchiRs 1,499
Ex-BhubaneswarRs 1,599
Ex-PuneRs 1,599
Ex-MumbaiRs 1,699
Ex-HyderabadRs 1,699
Ex-NagpurRs 1,699
Ex-KolkataRs 1,799
Ex-SrinagarRs 1,999
Ex-DelhiRs 2,199

(Source: goair.in)

Recently, GoAir commenced its international operations nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005.

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888 under a limited-period 'Festive Season Sale'. AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations, which is valid till October 28, 2018. 

Domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers in the first eight months of the current calendar year (January to August 2018), as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation. That marked a year-on-year increase of 21.20 per cent in passenger traffic.

