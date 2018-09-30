GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 999 In 'Weekend Sale'

The travel period of the scheme is applicable till March 31, 2019, said GoAir.

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 under its special 'Weekend Delight' scheme. The booking period of the offer ends on September 30, 2018. The travel period of the scheme is applicable till March 31, 2019, according to GoAir's official website- goair.in. "Upgrade your weekend happiness up a notch with GoAir! Fares starting at Rs. 999. Also, become a GoStar member and avail Rs. 225 off as convenience fee on your next flight", said GoAir.

Additionally, GoAir is also offering smart savings of up to Rs. 2,000 on flight. Under its smart savings scheme, GoAir is offering 10 per cent discount on choosing RuPay mode of payment for flight bookings. This offer is applicable on GoAir's website and app only. The promo code of the offer is RUP10.

The carrier is also offering flat 35 per cent off on Treebo hotels. This offer is valid for bookings made till September 30, 2018 for stay dates till December 31, 2018. The airline is also offering offers on Xoxoday. This offer is valid only on minimum purchase of Rs. 2,000. The offer is applicable till October 15, 2018 only.The coupon code for the same is GOXOXO1000. A discount of Rs. 1,000 is available on all the activities listed on Xoxoday.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is also offering 10 per cent discount on all economy flight tickets to celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory in Asia Cup. The airline will also offer seven "lucky" passengers a free upgrade to premiere class and another seven guests a 50 per cent discount on economy flight tickets to destinations within India and on select international routes. Jet Airways' offer is also valid on flight tickets booked till September 30, 2018.