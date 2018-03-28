GoAir Low Fare Wednesday Offer: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 991

(Also Read: GoAir Offers Flight Tickets Under Rs. 1000 On Select Domestic Routes)
#LowFareWednesday is back!— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) March 28, 2018
Get tickets at UNBELIEVABLY LOW fares.
Book Now - https://t.co/KDnCitJXDSpic.twitter.com/iOGbRgGlnl
Routes being covered in GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer:
GoAir's domestic flight tickets on Bagdogra to Guwahati route are priced at Rs 991. This is the lowest fare under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer. On Mumbai to Goa route, flight tickets are priced at Rs 1,871 under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer. On Pune to Bengaluru route, flight tickets are priced at Rs 1,913 under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer.
|From
|To
|Airfares
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|₹ 991
|Mumbai
|Goa
|₹ 1,871
|Pune
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,913
|Chennai
|Mumbai
|₹ 2,271
|Delhi
|Goa
|₹ 4,399
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|₹ 4,579
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|₹ 6,335
|Patna
|Ranchi
|₹ 6,829
Terms and conditions of GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies, said GoAir.
2. Fares are valid across selective fare types, said GoAir.
3. GoAir is offering only limited seats under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer.
4. A group discount is not applicable on GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in
7. GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer is not applicable for infant booking.