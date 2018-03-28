NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
GoAir Low Fare Wednesday Offer: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 991

GoAir flight tickets price: GoAir's domestic flight tickets on Bagdogra to Guwahati route are priced at Rs 991 under its Low Fare Wednesday offer.

Corporates | | Updated: March 28, 2018 15:17 IST
Under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer, Mumbai to Goa domestic flight tickets are priced at Rs 1,871.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 991 in its Low Fare Wednesday offer. "#LowFareWednesday is back! Get tickets at UNBELIEVABLY LOW fares. Book Now - https://goo.gl/GTHrD6," GoAir said on its official Twitter handle, @goairlinesindia. "Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets. All fares are applicable till 28th April '18. Get going. Book Now!" GoAir said on its website, goair.in.

Routes being covered in GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer:
GoAir's domestic flight tickets on Bagdogra to Guwahati route are priced at Rs 991. This is the lowest fare under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer. On Mumbai to Goa route, flight tickets are priced at Rs 1,871 under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer. On Pune to Bengaluru route, flight tickets are priced at Rs 1,913 under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer.

FromToAirfares
BagdograGuwahati₹ 991
MumbaiGoa₹ 1,871
PuneBengaluru₹ 1,913
Chennai Mumbai₹ 2,271
DelhiGoa₹ 4,399
DelhiGuwahati₹ 4,579
ChennaiKolkata₹ 6,335
PatnaRanchi₹ 6,829


Terms and conditions of GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies, said GoAir.

2. Fares are valid across selective fare types, said GoAir.

3. GoAir is offering only limited seats under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer.

4. A group discount is not applicable on GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer.

5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in

7. GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer is not applicable for infant booking.

GoAirLow Fare WednesdayGoAir domestic flights

