GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,880 In '#LowFareWednesday' Sale

GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,880 under its '#LowFareWednesday' promotional sale offer. GoAir's new offer is valid till July 27, 2018. Customers can book flight tickets under this promotional sale offer till July 27, 2018, as mentioned on GoAir's official website- goair.in. According to the airline, standard cancellation and re-booking policy applies on the offer. Fares are valid across selective fare types. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, the airline further added.

"Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets. All fares are applicable till July 27, 2018. Get going", said the carrier on its website.

GoAir is offering flight tickets from Bengaluru to Pune at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,880. The carrier is also offering discounts on flight tickets flying from Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,945), from Nagpur to Mumbai (starting at Rs 2,299), from Kochi to Mumbai (starting at Rs 2,355), from Delhi to Patna (starting at Rs 2,433), from Bengaluru to Delhi (starting at Rs 3,070), from Mumbai to Jammu (starting at Rs 3,998), from Delhi to Pune (starting at Rs 4,234) and from Lucknow to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 4,655).



From To Fares Bengaluru Pune Rs 1,880 Pune Bengaluru Rs 1,945 Nagpur Mumbai Rs 2,299 Delhi Patna Rs 2,433 Bengaluru Delhi Rs 3,070 Delhi Patna Rs 2,433 Mumbai Jammu Rs 3,998 Delhi Pune Rs 4,234 Lucknow Bengaluru Rs 4,655

(As mentioned on carrier's website)



Limited seats are only available under this GoAir offer, the airline said. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount on domestic flights and up to 30 per cent off on international flight tickets. Customers can book tickets till June 30 in order to avail the benefits of this offer. AirAsia is also offering 20 per cent discount on both domestic and international sector. Vistara is offering 50 per cent discount on business class flight tickets.