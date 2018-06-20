GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,401. Schedule, Booking Details Here

Standard cancellation and re-booking policy applies on GoAir's offer.

From To Fares Mumbai Ahmedabad Rs 1,401 Bengaluru Goa Rs 1,899 Delhi Ahmedabad Rs 1,978 Hyderabad Goa Rs 2,161 Mumbai Nagpur Rs 2,417 Delhi Patna Rs 2,433 Pune Nagpur Rs 2,796 Bengaluru Ranchi Rs 3,512 Delhi Bengaluru Rs 3,624

GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,401 under its '#LowFareWednesday' offer. GoAir's new offer is valid till July 20, 2018. Customers can book flight tickets under this promotional sale offer till July 20, 2018, as mentioned on the official website of GoAir- goiar.in. "Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets. All fares are applicable till 20th July 2018. Get going", said the carrier.GoAir is offering flight tickets from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,401. The carrier is also offering discounts on flight tickets flying from Bengaluru to Goa (starting at Rs 1,899), from Delhi to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,978), from Hyderabad to Goa (starting at Rs 2,161), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs 2,417), from Delhi to Patna (starting at Rs 2,433), from Pune to Nagpur ( starting at Rs 2,796), from Bengaluru to Ranchi (starting at Rs 3,512) and from Delhi to Bengaluru ( starting at Rs 3,624).(As mentioned on carrier's website)Standard cancellation and re-booking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website. Fares are valid across selective fare types. However, limited seats are only available under this GoAir offer, the airline said. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.Amid high competition, other airlines are also offering deals on flight tickets. AirAsia India is offering domestic. AirAsia's discounted international flight tickets. IndiGo is offeringon select routes. Also, Jet Airways is offering