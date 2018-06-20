GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,401. Schedule, Booking Details Here

Schedule of GoAir's discount offer
GoAir is offering flight tickets from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,401. The carrier is also offering discounts on flight tickets flying from Bengaluru to Goa (starting at Rs 1,899), from Delhi to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,978), from Hyderabad to Goa (starting at Rs 2,161), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs 2,417), from Delhi to Patna (starting at Rs 2,433), from Pune to Nagpur ( starting at Rs 2,796), from Bengaluru to Ranchi (starting at Rs 3,512) and from Delhi to Bengaluru ( starting at Rs 3,624).
|From
|To
|Fares
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,401
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|Rs 1,899
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,978
|Hyderabad
|Goa
|Rs 2,161
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Rs 2,417
|Delhi
|Patna
|Rs 2,433
|Pune
|Nagpur
|Rs 2,796
|Bengaluru
|Ranchi
|Rs 3,512
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,624
Terms and conditions of GoAir's discount offer
Standard cancellation and re-booking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website. Fares are valid across selective fare types. However, limited seats are only available under this GoAir offer, the airline said. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.
CommentsOther offers on flight tickets
Amid high competition, other airlines are also offering deals on flight tickets. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,299. AirAsia's discounted international flight tickets start from Rs 3,999. IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,199 on select routes. Also, Jet Airways is offering flights from starting price of Rs 1,177.