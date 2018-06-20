NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,401. Schedule, Booking Details Here

Customers can book flight tickets under this promotional sale offer till July 20, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: June 20, 2018 11:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,401. Schedule, Booking Details Here

Standard cancellation and re-booking policy applies on GoAir's offer.

GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,401 under its '#LowFareWednesday' offer. GoAir's new offer is valid till July 20, 2018. Customers can book flight tickets under this promotional sale offer till July 20, 2018, as mentioned on the official website of GoAir- goiar.in. "Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets. All fares are applicable till 20th July 2018. Get going", said the carrier.

Schedule of GoAir's discount offer

GoAir is offering flight tickets from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,401. The carrier is also offering discounts on flight tickets flying from Bengaluru to Goa (starting at Rs 1,899), from Delhi to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,978), from Hyderabad to Goa (starting at Rs 2,161), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs 2,417), from Delhi to Patna (starting at Rs 2,433), from Pune to Nagpur ( starting at Rs 2,796), from Bengaluru to Ranchi (starting at Rs 3,512) and from Delhi to Bengaluru ( starting at Rs 3,624).

FromToFares
MumbaiAhmedabadRs 1,401
BengaluruGoaRs 1,899
DelhiAhmedabadRs 1,978
HyderabadGoaRs 2,161
MumbaiNagpurRs 2,417
DelhiPatnaRs 2,433
PuneNagpurRs 2,796
BengaluruRanchiRs 3,512
DelhiBengaluruRs 3,624
(As mentioned on carrier's website)

Terms and conditions of GoAir's discount offer

Standard cancellation and re-booking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website. Fares are valid across selective fare types. However, limited seats are only available under this GoAir offer, the airline said. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.  This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.

Comments
Other offers on flight tickets

Amid high competition, other airlines are also offering deals on flight tickets. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,299. AirAsia's discounted international flight tickets start from Rs 3,999. IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,199 on select routes. Also, Jet Airways is offering flights from starting price of Rs 1,177.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAirGoAir New Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top