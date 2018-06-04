NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,299. Sectors, Booking Period And Other Details

The travel period of GoAir's new discount offer begins from June 24, 2018 and ends on September 30, 2018.

Aviation | Updated: June 04, 2018 18:42 IST
GoAir currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to 23 destinations.

Budget carrier GoAir has announced a special 'Monsoon Sale' scheme under which the carrier is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,299 for one-way journey across its network. The bookings for the limited three-day 'Monsoon sale' will begin from midnight today, reported PTI. The travel period of GoAir's new discount offer begins from June 24, 2018 and ends on September 30, 2018. This offer can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the report added.
Here are 10 things to know about GoAir's discount offer:
  1. Under this offer, the booking is valid for travel on all non-stop flights on GoAir's network, said PTI report.
  2. Tickets booked under this offer are non-refundable. However, taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation. (Also read: AirAsia Offers Flight Tickets From Rs. 1,399 On Domestic Routes; Rs. 3,999 On International Routes)
  3. Fares vary from sector to sector depending on the route, flight and timings under GoAir's discount offer.
  4. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer.
  5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. (Also read: Jet Airways Offers New Routes Under UDAN Scheme. Schedule, Timings And Other Details)
  6. Group discount is not applicable under this offer.
  7. This offer is not applicable for infant booking.
  8. Limited seats are available under this offer.
  9. GoAir currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to 23 destinations. 
  10. GoAir flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Hyderabad.


