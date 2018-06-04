GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,299. Sectors, Booking Period And Other Details

GoAir currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to 23 destinations.

Budget carrier GoAir has announced a special 'Monsoon Sale' scheme under which the carrier is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,299 for one-way journey across its network. The bookings for the limited three-day 'Monsoon sale' will begin from midnight today, reported PTI. The travel period of GoAir's new discount offer begins from June 24, 2018 and ends on September 30, 2018. This offer can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the report added.