GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

GoAir discount offer: Additionally, customers can also avail extra 10 per cent, said the carrier

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 in a limited-period sale. The sale - for which bookings are open till June 23 - is valid for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2019. Additionally, customers can also avail extra 10 per cent using the promo code - GOAIR10, according to the carrier's official website, goair.in. However, the discount is applicable only on the base fare and the promo code won't be applicable on the select dates, noted GoAir.

The promo code is not valid no these dates - July 3 to July 5, August 9 to August 18, August 23 to August 25, August 30 to September 3 and September 9 to September 19.

Family time=Mini-cation time! ????‍????‍????‍????

Take off with our LOWEST fares starting ₹899*

Use promo code GOAIR10 to get an additional 10%* off on https://t.co/0fTA5swRMW or mobile app. Book from 18th - 23rd June'19 & Travel from 1st July - 30th Sept'19

Book now: https://t.co/oBy0dKMKYwpic.twitter.com/PoChsP1o8m — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) June 18, 2019

Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

From To Starting Fare Bagdogra Guwahati Rs 899 Patna Ranchi Rs 1,199 Guwahati Bagdogra Rs 1,299 Kolkata Bhubaneswar Rs 1,399 Guwahati Kolkata Rs 1,418 Patna Kolkata Rs 1,449 Kolkata Patna Rs 1,509 Jammu Srinagar Rs 1,509 Bagdogra Kolkata Rs 1,589 Bengaluru Hyderabad Rs 1,599 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 1,649 Bengaluru Kannur Rs 1,658 Kolkata Guwahati Rs 1,675 Kochi Mumbai Rs 1,689 Bhubaneswar Kolkata Rs 1,699 Kolkata Bagdogra Rs 1,699 Jaipur Ahmedabad Rs 1,699 Goa Mumbai Rs 1,759 Delhi Lucknow Rs 1,769 Chandigarh Srinagar Rs 1,777 Mumbai Kochi Rs 1,789 Ahmedabad Delhi Rs 1,798 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Rs 1,798 Hyderabad Bengaluru Rs 1,799 Hyderabad Lucknow Rs 1,799 Lucknow Hyderabad Rs 1,799 Nagpur Bengaluru Rs 1,799 Pune Ahmedabad Rs 1,799 Hyderabad Kolkata Rs 1,983 Kolkata Hyderabad Rs 1,998 Ahmedabad Kochi Rs 1,999 Bengaluru Nagpur Rs 1,999 Kochi Ahmedabad Rs 1,999 Lucknow Chandigarh Rs 2,049 Bengaluru Mumbai Rs 2,099 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Rs 2,199 Delhi Ranchi Rs 2,199 Jammu Delhi Rs 2,209 Srinagar Delhi Rs 2,249 Mumbai Bengaluru Rs 2,299 Jaipur Hyderabad Rs 2,299 Delhi Patna Rs 2,398 Patna Delhi Rs 2,398 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Rs 2,399 Chennai Port Blair Rs 2,473 Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 2,498 Hyderabad Kochi Rs 2,499 Lucknow Bengaluru Rs 2,499 Chennai Ahmedabad Rs 2,499 Hyderabad Delhi Rs 2,599 Port Blair Chennai Rs 2,599 Jaipur Mumbai Rs 2,609 Delhi Kolkata Rs 2,629 Delhi Bengaluru Rs 2,649 Kannur Mumbai Rs 2,695 Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 2,749 Kolkata Delhi Rs 2,828 Guwahati Delhi Rs 2,899 Kolkata Port Blair Rs 2,999 Delhi Guwahati Rs 2,999 Port Blair Kolkata Rs 2,999 Chandigarh Mumbai Rs 3,009 Bengaluru Ranchi Rs 3,099 Bagdogra Delhi Rs 3,099 Mumbai Bhubaneswar Rs 3,199 Kolkata Pune Rs 3,199 Srinagar Mumbai Rs 3,199 Delhi Goa Rs 3,200 Bengaluru Patna Rs 3,299 Bengaluru Patna Rs 3,299 Delhi Bagdogra Rs 3,299 Ranchi Bengaluru Rs 3,299 Patna Bengaluru Rs 3,399 Mumbai Kolkata Rs 3,409 Kolkata Mumbai Rs 3,499 Kolkata Ahmedabad Rs 3,499 Ranchi Mumbai Rs 3,499 Pune Kolkata Rs 3,499 Ahmedabad Kolkata Rs 3,599 Port Blair Bengaluru Rs 3,599 Mumbai Patna Rs 3,889 Patna Mumbai Rs 4,019 Chandigarh Bengaluru Rs 4,309 Leh Srinagar Rs 4,709

The announcements from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Air India will commence flights on the Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27.