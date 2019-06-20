GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 in a limited-period sale. The sale - for which bookings are open till June 23 - is valid for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2019. Additionally, customers can also avail extra 10 per cent using the promo code - GOAIR10, according to the carrier's official website, goair.in. However, the discount is applicable only on the base fare and the promo code won't be applicable on the select dates, noted GoAir.
The promo code is not valid no these dates - July 3 to July 5, August 9 to August 18, August 23 to August 25, August 30 to September 3 and September 9 to September 19.
Family time=Mini-cation time! ????????????????— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) June 18, 2019
Take off with our LOWEST fares starting ₹899*
Use promo code GOAIR10 to get an additional 10%* off on https://t.co/0fTA5swRMW or mobile app. Book from 18th - 23rd June'19 & Travel from 1st July - 30th Sept'19
Book now: https://t.co/oBy0dKMKYwpic.twitter.com/PoChsP1o8m
Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|To
|Starting Fare
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|Rs 899
|Patna
|Ranchi
|Rs 1,199
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|Rs 1,299
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,399
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,418
|Patna
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,449
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Rs 1,509
|Jammu
|Srinagar
|Rs 1,509
|Bagdogra
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,589
|Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,599
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,649
|Bengaluru
|Kannur
|Rs 1,658
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Rs 1,675
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,689
|Bhubaneswar
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,699
|Kolkata
|Bagdogra
|Rs 1,699
|Jaipur
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,699
|Goa
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,759
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|Rs 1,769
|Chandigarh
|Srinagar
|Rs 1,777
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Rs 1,789
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|Rs 1,798
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,798
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,799
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Rs 1,799
|Lucknow
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,799
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,799
|Pune
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,799
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,983
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,998
|Ahmedabad
|Kochi
|Rs 1,999
|Bengaluru
|Nagpur
|Rs 1,999
|Kochi
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,999
|Lucknow
|Chandigarh
|Rs 2,049
|Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,099
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,199
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Rs 2,199
|Jammu
|Delhi
|Rs 2,209
|Srinagar
|Delhi
|Rs 2,249
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,299
|Jaipur
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,299
|Delhi
|Patna
|Rs 2,398
|Patna
|Delhi
|Rs 2,398
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,399
|Chennai
|Port Blair
|Rs 2,473
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|Rs 2,498
|Hyderabad
|Kochi
|Rs 2,499
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,499
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,499
|Hyderabad
|Delhi
|Rs 2,599
|Port Blair
|Chennai
|Rs 2,599
|Jaipur
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,609
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,629
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,649
|Kannur
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,695
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Rs 2,749
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|Rs 2,828
|Guwahati
|Delhi
|Rs 2,899
|Kolkata
|Port Blair
|Rs 2,999
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|Rs 2,999
|Port Blair
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,999
|Chandigarh
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,009
|Bengaluru
|Ranchi
|Rs 3,099
|Bagdogra
|Delhi
|Rs 3,099
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 3,199
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Rs 3,199
|Srinagar
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,199
|Delhi
|Goa
|Rs 3,200
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|Rs 3,299
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|Rs 3,299
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Rs 3,299
|Ranchi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,299
|Patna
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,399
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|Rs 3,409
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,499
|Kolkata
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 3,499
|Ranchi
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,499
|Pune
|Kolkata
|Rs 3,499
|Ahmedabad
|Kolkata
|Rs 3,599
|Port Blair
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,599
|Mumbai
|Patna
|Rs 3,889
|Patna
|Mumbai
|Rs 4,019
|Chandigarh
|Bengaluru
|Rs 4,309
|Leh
|Srinagar
|Rs 4,709
The announcements from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.
Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Air India will commence flights on the Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27.