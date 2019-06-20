NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

GoAir's sale - for which bookings are open till June 23 - is valid for travel between July 1 and September 30.

Aviation | | Updated: June 20, 2019 16:20 IST
GoAir discount offer: Additionally, customers can also avail extra 10 per cent, said the carrier


GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 in a limited-period sale. The sale - for which bookings are open till June 23 - is valid for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2019. Additionally, customers can also avail extra 10 per cent using the promo code - GOAIR10, according to the carrier's official website, goair.in. However, the discount is applicable only on the base fare and the promo code won't be applicable on the select dates, noted GoAir.

The promo code is not valid no these dates - July 3 to July 5, August 9 to August 18, August 23 to August 25, August 30 to September 3 and September 9 to September 19.

Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

FromToStarting Fare
BagdograGuwahatiRs 899
PatnaRanchiRs 1,199
GuwahatiBagdograRs 1,299
KolkataBhubaneswarRs 1,399
GuwahatiKolkataRs 1,418
PatnaKolkataRs 1,449
KolkataPatnaRs 1,509
JammuSrinagarRs 1,509
BagdograKolkataRs 1,589
BengaluruHyderabadRs 1,599
AhmedabadHyderabadRs 1,649
BengaluruKannurRs 1,658
KolkataGuwahatiRs 1,675
KochiMumbaiRs 1,689
BhubaneswarKolkataRs 1,699
KolkataBagdograRs 1,699
JaipurAhmedabadRs 1,699
GoaMumbaiRs 1,759
DelhiLucknowRs 1,769
ChandigarhSrinagarRs 1,777
MumbaiKochiRs 1,789
AhmedabadDelhiRs 1,798
HyderabadAhmedabadRs 1,798
HyderabadBengaluruRs 1,799
HyderabadLucknowRs 1,799
LucknowHyderabadRs 1,799
NagpurBengaluruRs 1,799
PuneAhmedabadRs 1,799
HyderabadKolkataRs 1,983
KolkataHyderabadRs 1,998
AhmedabadKochiRs 1,999
BengaluruNagpurRs 1,999
KochiAhmedabadRs 1,999
LucknowChandigarhRs 2,049
BengaluruMumbaiRs 2,099
AhmedabadBengaluruRs 2,199
DelhiRanchiRs 2,199
JammuDelhiRs 2,209
SrinagarDelhiRs 2,249
MumbaiBengaluruRs 2,299
JaipurHyderabadRs 2,299
DelhiPatnaRs 2,398
PatnaDelhiRs 2,398
BengaluruAhmedabadRs 2,399
ChennaiPort BlairRs 2,473
AhmedabadChennaiRs 2,498
HyderabadKochiRs 2,499
LucknowBengaluruRs 2,499
ChennaiAhmedabadRs 2,499
HyderabadDelhiRs 2,599
Port BlairChennaiRs 2,599
JaipurMumbaiRs 2,609
DelhiKolkataRs 2,629
DelhiBengaluruRs 2,649
KannurMumbaiRs 2,695
BengaluruLucknowRs 2,749
KolkataDelhiRs 2,828
GuwahatiDelhiRs 2,899
KolkataPort BlairRs 2,999
DelhiGuwahatiRs 2,999
Port BlairKolkataRs 2,999
ChandigarhMumbaiRs 3,009
BengaluruRanchiRs 3,099
BagdograDelhiRs 3,099
MumbaiBhubaneswarRs 3,199
KolkataPuneRs 3,199
SrinagarMumbaiRs 3,199
DelhiGoa Rs 3,200
BengaluruPatnaRs 3,299
DelhiBagdograRs 3,299
RanchiBengaluruRs 3,299
PatnaBengaluruRs 3,399
MumbaiKolkataRs 3,409
KolkataMumbaiRs 3,499
KolkataAhmedabadRs 3,499
RanchiMumbaiRs 3,499
PuneKolkataRs 3,499
AhmedabadKolkataRs 3,599
Port BlairBengaluruRs 3,599
MumbaiPatnaRs 3,889
PatnaMumbaiRs 4,019
ChandigarhBengaluruRs 4,309
LehSrinagarRs 4,709

The announcements from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Air India will commence flights on the Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27.

