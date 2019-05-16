GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees

In a separate scheme, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. Customers can book tickets till May 23, 2019 under the limited-period sale, according to the private carrier's website, goair.in. The cheapest flight ticket under the scheme is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, starting from Rs. 2,765 under the sale, according to the GoAir website. The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

From Via To Fare starting at Ahmedabad Kolkata Patna ₹ 3,948 Lucknow Ahmedabad Pune ₹ 3,600 Lucknow Ahmedabad Jaipur ₹ 3,554 Ahmedabad Delhi Ranchi ₹ 3,569 Chennai Ahmedabad Lucknow ₹ 4,031 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune ₹ 3,814 Port Blair Chennai Ahmedabad ₹ 5,486 Delhi Hyderabad Kochi ₹ 3,548 Ranchi Delhi Ahmedabad ₹ 3,548 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Chennai ₹ 4,930 Kannur Chennai Pune ₹3,839 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune ₹ 3,814 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Goa ₹ 3,782 Delhi Ahmedabad Chennai ₹ 4,111 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Bengaluru ₹ 4,053 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Chandigarh ₹ 4,069 Kannur Bengaluru Lucknow ₹ 3,788 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹ 3,618 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Pune ₹ 3,546 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune ₹ 3,814 Jaipur Hyderabad Bengaluru ₹ 3,222 Guwahati Kolkata Hyderabad ₹ 2,765

Here are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:

From Via To Fare starting at Phuket Bengaluru Goa ₹ 7,563 Phuket Bengaluru Lucknow ₹ 9,951 Malé Bengaluru Nagpur ₹ 7,000 Phuket Bengaluru Ahmedabad ₹ 8,264 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Phuket ₹ 7,684

In a separate scheme, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375. Bookings under the sale can be made till May 16.

