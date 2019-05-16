GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. Customers can book tickets till May 23, 2019 under the limited-period sale, according to the private carrier's website, goair.in. The cheapest flight ticket under the scheme is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, starting from Rs. 2,765 under the sale, according to the GoAir website. The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.
Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|Via
|To
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Kolkata
|Patna
|₹ 3,948
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|₹ 3,600
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|₹ 3,554
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|₹ 3,569
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Lucknow
|₹ 4,031
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹ 3,814
|Port Blair
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 5,486
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Kochi
|₹ 3,548
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 3,548
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|₹ 4,930
|Kannur
|Chennai
|Pune
|₹3,839
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹ 3,814
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Goa
|₹ 3,782
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|₹ 4,111
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|₹ 4,053
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Chandigarh
|₹ 4,069
|Kannur
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|₹ 3,788
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|₹ 3,618
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|₹ 3,546
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹ 3,814
|Jaipur
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|₹ 3,222
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,765
Here are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|Via
|To
|Fare starting at
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|₹ 7,563
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|₹ 9,951
|Malé
|Bengaluru
|Nagpur
|₹ 7,000
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 8,264
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|₹ 7,684
In a separate scheme, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375. Bookings under the sale can be made till May 16.
