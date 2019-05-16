NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees

GoAir sale: The cheapest flight ticket is available on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata starting from Rs. 2,765 under the offer

Aviation | | Updated: May 16, 2019 14:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees

In a separate scheme, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375


GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. Customers can book tickets till May 23, 2019 under the limited-period sale, according to the private carrier's website, goair.in. The cheapest flight ticket under the scheme is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, starting from Rs. 2,765 under the sale, according to the GoAir website. The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

FromViaToFare starting at
AhmedabadKolkataPatna₹ 3,948
LucknowAhmedabadPune₹ 3,600
LucknowAhmedabadJaipur₹ 3,554
AhmedabadDelhiRanchi₹ 3,569
ChennaiAhmedabadLucknow₹ 4,031
LucknowBengaluruPune₹ 3,814
Port BlairChennaiAhmedabad₹ 5,486
DelhiHyderabadKochi₹ 3,548
RanchiDelhiAhmedabad₹ 3,548
ChandigarhAhmedabadChennai₹ 4,930
KannurChennaiPune₹3,839
LucknowBengaluruPune₹ 3,814
ChandigarhAhmedabadGoa₹ 3,782
DelhiAhmedabadChennai₹ 4,111
ChandigarhAhmedabadBengaluru₹ 4,053
BengaluruAhmedabadChandigarh₹ 4,069
KannurBengaluruLucknow₹ 3,788
ChandigarhAhmedabadHyderabad₹ 3,618
ChandigarhAhmedabadPune₹ 3,546
LucknowBengaluruPune₹ 3,814
JaipurHyderabadBengaluru₹ 3,222
GuwahatiKolkataHyderabad₹ 2,765

Here are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:

FromViaToFare starting at
PhuketBengaluruGoa₹ 7,563
PhuketBengaluruLucknow₹ 9,951
MaléBengaluruNagpur₹ 7,000
PhuketBengaluruAhmedabad₹ 8,264
AhmedabadBengaluruPhuket₹ 7,684

In a separate scheme, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375. Bookings under the sale can be made till May 16. 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAirGoAir discount

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsWest BengalKamal HaasanDonald TrumpNavjot Singh SidhuTejashwi YadavChandrayaan 2Elections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupBMW X5WhatsApp Realme XRedmi Note 7sHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top